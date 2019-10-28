By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hula Hoops Original Grab Bag 50G

image 1 of Hula Hoops Original Grab Bag 50G
£ 0.85
£1.70/100g

Offer

Each 25g serving contains
  • Energy524kJ 125kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.0g
    9%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.43g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2097kJ

Product Description

  • Salted Potato Rings
  • Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
  • Our Promise to You...
  • Hula Hoops are cooked with 100% sunflower oil and are completely free from all artificial flavours, colours and MSG. Of course they still taste as great as ever!
  • Hula Hoops
  • BUT A HOLE LOT BIGGER!
  • Big Hoops come in your favourite flavours...
  • BBQ Beef
  • Chilli
  • Salt & Vinegar
  • Cooked with 100% sunflower oil
  • No MSG
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 50g

Information

Ingredients

Potato (Dried Potato & Potato Starch), Sunflower Oil (24%), Salt, Potassium Chloride

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

50g pack = approximately 2 servings

Name and address

  • FREEPOST KP SNACKS

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 526078 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 620415
  • Mail: FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g Serving
Energy 2097kJ524kJ
-501kcal125kcal
Fat 24g6.0g
of which Saturates 2.3g0.6g
Carbohydrate 66g17g
of which Sugars 0.8g<0.5g
Fibre 2.9g0.7g
Protein 3.4g0.9g
Salt 1.7g0.43g
50g pack = approximately 2 servings--

