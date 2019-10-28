By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hula Hoops Bbq Grab Bag 50G

image 1 of Hula Hoops Bbq Grab Bag 50G
£ 0.85
£1.70/100g

Offer

Each 25g serving contains
  • Energy522kJ 125kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.0g
    9%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.45g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2089kJ

Product Description

  • Barbecue Beef Flavour Potato Rings
  • Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
  • Our Promise to You...
  • Hula Hoops are cooked with 100% sunflower oil and are completely free from all artificial flavours, colours and MSG. Of course they still taste as great as ever!
  • Hula Hoops
  • BUT A HOLE LOT BIGGER
  • Big Hoops come in your favourite flavours...
  • Salted, Chilli, Salt & Vinegar
  • Cooked with 100% sunflower oil
  • No MSG
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 50g

Information

Ingredients

Potato (Dried Potato & Potato Starch), Sunflower Oil (24%), Barbecue Beef Flavour [Rice Flour, Salt, Dried Yeast Extract, Dried Whey (Milk), Dried Onion, Potassium Chloride, Sugar, Flavourings, Dried Tomato, Maltodextrin, Colour: Paprika Extract], Natural Flavouring (contains Potassium Chloride, Dried Yeast Extract, Salt, Maltodextrin, Dried Onion), Salt

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

50g pack = approximately 2 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • FREEPOST KP SNACKS

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any questions or comments or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 526078 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 620415
  • Mail: FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g Serving
Energy 2089kJ522kJ
-499kcal125kcal
Fat 24g6.0g
of which Saturates 2.4g0.6g
Carbohydrate 65g16g
of which Sugars 1.4g<0.5g
Fibre 2.8g0.7g
Protein 3.8g1.0g
Salt 1.8g0.45g
50g pack = approximately 2 servings--

