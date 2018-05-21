By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kenwood Silver Hand Mixer

4.5(174)
Kenwood Silver Hand Mixer
£ 20.00
£20.00/each

Product Description

  • Kenwood HM225 hand mixer in silver
  • 150W motor with 3 speed settings
  • Advanced cooling system
  • - Kenwood Hand Mixer in silver
  • - 150W motor with 3 speed settings
  • - Advanced cooling system
  • Fold, mix and whisk with the Kenwood Hand Mixer, featuring three speed settings, a 150W motor and an advanced cooling system. The Kenwood handheld mixer comes in a stylish silver finish. Insert this handheld mixer's beaters, plug the Kenwood into a socket and push the speed switch forward with your thumb. The Kenwood's moulded handle is comfortable to hold as you mix ingredients to their optimal consistency. Once finished, return the speed switch to the off position, lift the beaters out of the bowl and unplug the Kenwood at the socket. A beater-release push button ejects beaters or mixers in one swift motion. Use the hand mixer's twin beaters to mix and whisk cake mixes. The Kenwood is 19cm wide by 8cm deep and 13.5cm high, for easy manoeuvring, and weighs 0.75kg, for effortless operation. A safety-interlock system keeps beaters locked in place whilst in use. Keep the Kenwood's cord safe and in pristine condition with wrap-around cord-storage functionality. The Kenwood hand mixer comes with dishwasher-safe parts. The mixer features an advanced cooling system for an energy-efficient motor.

Information

174 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great little mixer!

5 stars

Bought this to heat and whisk over a bain-marie. Absolutely idea.

Great little hand mixer

5 stars

I bought this after my previous one(also kenwood) broke. I had it for many years and used it most days as I bake cakes in a tearoom

great bargain

5 stars

i brought 3 weeks ago as my old one broke up and i am very happy with purchase ,no so noise like my old one

Hand blender

5 stars

Great little blender. It it doesn’t take too much room.

Nice and simple.

4 stars

I was looking for a basic hand mixer and found the ideal model in this Kenwood one. So very often in this technological age new gadgets can do more and more but I wanted something very simple and this is perfect for just rustling up a quick homemade cake!

Good but speed settings tricky

3 stars

Used this the other day to make a blueberry sponge cake. Did well at mixing ingredients(creaming softened butter , mixing in flour etc) but changing the speed while using is a bit tricky as settings are close together (it is a slide rather than a button)and hard to get into place. Also, the difference between speeds is also quite subtle so it’s hard to tell which one you’re on. I just ended up using top speed in the end (had to scrape bowl down a couple of times) Actual whisks seem quite sturdy and didn’t come off when whisking like the ones in my food processor sometimes do. All in all not bad and at least it will save me having to get out food processor just to whip a bit of cream.

Good little mixer

4 stars

I bought this as a replacement for my ancient Kenwood hand mixer as it had begun to smell a little in use. I had hoped that the beaters would be the same size and fixtures so that I could keep the old ones for meringues, but alas not. The mixer seems to be the same quality as my previous one and a handy feature is a beater holder which clips on to the mixer for storage. There is a clip to attach the cable when not in use but it is too fiddly. I don't think that it goes as fast as the old one but that may an illusion. Does the job very satisfactorily.

Great

5 stars

I bought this for little jobs to be on hand and it works perfectly

does the job - just

3 stars

i do a lot of baking but don’t have room for a stand mixer. my last one died mid-cake and i had to go out at 11pm to buy a new one. this was the only one available. it just about does the job but it isn’t designed for even medium usage. three speeds are just about adequate but it could do with more and it is a bit heavy to hold for long periods of mixing. on the plus side, i got my cake in the oven by 11.20 and it is very quiet for a hand mixer

Great product

4 stars

Stylish in silver, feels good quality. Bought Kenwood as have had years of good mixing with other Kenwood processors and hand whisks.

