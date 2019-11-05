By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yutaka Tofu 349G

3.5(2)Write a review
Yutaka Tofu 349G
£ 1.70
£0.49/100g

Product Description

  • Soybean Curd.
  • Ready to eat!
  • Ideal for stir fries, salads & soups
  • Low in fat
  • Dairy and gluten free
  • No preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 349g
  • Low in fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Soybeans (10%), Isolated Soy Protein (2%), Firming Agents [Glucono Delta-Lactone, Calcium Chloride]

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten
  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Store in a cool place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Product of USA

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
  • 12 Innova Way,
  • Enfield,
  • EN3 7FL,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
  • 12 Innova Way,
  • Enfield,
  • EN3 7FL,
  • U.K.
  • www.yutaka.london

Net Contents

349g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:
Energy 248kJ/
-59kcal
Fat 2.5g
of which saturates 0.4g
Carbohydrate 1.8g
of which sugars 0.5g
Protein 7.2g
Salt 0.07g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

10/10

5 stars

Absolutely amazing. Tasted like home

Wouldn't buy this again

2 stars

Soft mush, falls apart as soon as you start cooking it...

