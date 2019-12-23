Sour Dough Bloomer

Rock hard not fresh
thia product arrived stale , I could not even cut it with a bread knife ?
Half a loaf....better than none?
Usually buy this bread and/or its variations. But are the loaves really 420g? Seem to be getting smaller to me.....
This bread is no longer fresh. It used to be hard
This bread is no longer fresh. It used to be hard to slice as it was always so fresh, but of late, the bread is only suitable for toasting.
I love this bread normally but the last one I boug
I love this bread normally but the last one I bought I did'nt notice had been reduced, when I went to carve it it was like trying to carve a brick. At least next doors horse seemed to enjoy it.
Sourdough special
Tesco Sourdough bloomers are lovely. They make wonderful lunches , toasted with a variety of toppings. My favourite is softened leeks with blue cheese, popped under the grill. Just wish I could get a smaller loaf, as I live alone.
Excellent taste and quality
Excellent taste and quality, I froze half of it and had a couple of days later and still tasted good.
Good quality, stays fresh. It would help a lot if
Good quality, stays fresh. It would help a lot if it could be sliced before delivery
Great sliced in house
Great sliced in house
Not sourdough
I don’t know what it is but it’s certainly not sourdough. No tang at all. Tasted ok but it’s not sourdough
I make sourdough bread, what Tesco sell as sourdou
I make sourdough bread, what Tesco sell as sourdough bread is nothing like the real thing in taste and texture!