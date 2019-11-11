By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Trio Of Olive Bloomer 380G

3.5(19)Write a review
One slice
  • Energy808kJ 191kcal
    10%
  • Fat2.7g
    4%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 985kJ / 233kcal

Product Description

  • Trio of Olive Bloomer.
  • A white bloomer packed with green, black and blonde olives.
  • Pack size: 380g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Trio of Olive Mix (18%)(Green Olives, Water, Kalamata Olives, Blonde (Olive), Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Lactic Acid), Salt, Yeast, Malted Barley Flour.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat, Gluten

Produce of

Produced in Ireland

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

410g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy985kJ / 233kcal808kJ / 191kcal
Fat3.3g2.7g
Saturates0.5g0.4g
Carbohydrate41.2g33.8g
Sugars2.0g1.7g
Fibre2.3g1.9g
Protein8.5g7.0g
Salt1.7g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

19 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Excellent !

5 stars

I was given this as a substitute and am really pleased as it was delicious ! Lovely flavour, lots of olives, it's lovely if you lightly toast it or just eat it as it is. Have just ordered another one.

Tasty bread

5 stars

Delicious!

please please slice these loaves i find it har

4 stars

please please slice these loaves i find it hard for me to do so many thanks

Yummy

4 stars

Really tasty: moist, crusty, chewy, nicely salty, no added oil

Amazing product got ruined.

2 stars

It USED to be perfect, super tasty, soft and amazing for dipping humous and other stuff. Why did you have to add that stupid extra plastic bag????? Not only it makes one more piece of plastic to contribute towards contamination, but it also ruins the fabulous texture it used to have, and it´s all chewy now. Whoever had the idea, genious. Please remove that stupid inside plastic, and if you are reading this review, don´t buy this until they do.

delicious

5 stars

very good when sliced by Tesco recommended to all our friends.

Nice mix of olives - probably my favourite bread e

5 stars

Nice mix of olives - probably my favourite bread ever!

First and last time buyer, overly salty flavour

2 stars

First time buying and tasting this and it's far from what I expected. I've had Tesco's bakery olive rolls and thought this would be the same - it's not. The flavour is weird and grossly salty - usually I love salty olives/flavours but this was pretty disgusting. I don't think I'll be buying it again because it really was an unpleasant taste. I'll stick with the olive rolls in future and suggest you do the same.

Used to be our favourite bread

2 stars

This bread used to be our favourite one for a long time. A few months ago we noticed that its taste changed, unfortunately. What a shame that Tesco is not using the same ingredients any more!

A great product that is now less than average!

1 stars

We have been buying from Tesco Kalamata 3 olive bread for years. Yesterday I bought what is now called 'Tesco trio of olive bloomer'. It is a totally different bread with far less flavour and a different texture. I could tell as soon as I started cutting it that it was a different product. I shall not be buying it again. Another reason why most of my shopping is coming from Aldi rather than Tesco.

1-10 of 19 reviews

