Olive Roll

Was more like 5 day old not same day
The roll was delivered lunchtime chewy inside and outside ....certainly was not baked that day
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1059kJ / 251kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Kalamata Olives (8%) [Kalamata Olives, Water, Salt, Red Wine Vinegar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil], Green Olives (5%) [Green Olives, Water, Salt], Black Olive (4%) [Black Olive, Water, Salt], Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Yeast, Malted Wheat Flour, Salt, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil.
1 Servings
1
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|Each roll (95g)
|Energy
|1059kJ / 251kcal
|1006kJ / 239kcal
|Fat
|5.8g
|5.5g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|40.0g
|38.0g
|Sugars
|2.8g
|2.7g
|Fibre
|3.1g
|2.9g
|Protein
|8.2g
|7.8g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
