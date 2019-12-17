By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Olive Roll

image 1 of Olive Roll
£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Offer

Each roll
  • Energy1006kJ 239kcal
    12%
  • Fat5.5g
    8%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1059kJ / 251kcal

Product Description

  • White bread roll with olives
  • Olive Roll

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Kalamata Olives (8%) [Kalamata Olives, Water, Salt, Red Wine Vinegar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil], Green Olives (5%) [Green Olives, Water, Salt], Black Olive (4%) [Black Olive, Water, Salt], Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Yeast, Malted Wheat Flour, Salt, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlEach roll (95g)
Energy1059kJ / 251kcal1006kJ / 239kcal
Fat5.8g5.5g
Saturates0.9g0.9g
Carbohydrate40.0g38.0g
Sugars2.8g2.7g
Fibre3.1g2.9g
Protein8.2g7.8g
Salt0.8g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Was more like 5 day old not same day

1 stars

The roll was delivered lunchtime chewy inside and outside ....certainly was not baked that day

