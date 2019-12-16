By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Figs Minimum 3 Pack

2(10)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Figs Minimum 3 Pack
£ 2.00
£0.67/each
2 typical figs (70g)
  • Energy145kJ 34kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars6.7g
    7%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 207kJ / 49kcal

Product Description

  • Figs.
  • Hand picked Harvested from sun drenched orchards for their delicately sweet flavour
Information

Ingredients

Figs

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of Chile, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Turkey, Spain, Peru

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

variable

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 typical figs
Energy207kJ / 49kcal145kJ / 34kcal
Fat0.3g0.2g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate9.5g6.7g
Sugars9.5g6.7g
Fibre1.5g1.1g
Protein1.3g0.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

10 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Not a great product!

1 stars

it used to be bigger and nicer. These ones from Peru are smaller and not sweet as the previous one sold.

Very disappointing. Hard - no proper centre. Left

2 stars

Very disappointing. Hard - no proper centre. Left to mature went rotten within 24 hours in cool place! Wont buy that again.

Inedible

1 stars

Inedible. I'll never buy them again at any price.

Awful

1 stars

Absolutely tasteless.

Excellent quality

4 stars

Fruit was in excellent condition, succulent and tasty. Good shelf life and enjoyed them very much.

Tastless

1 stars

Tastless- ones from my gardern are bigger and sweeter-try cyprus TESCO!

Great delicious figs

5 stars

Great but why does it show four figs when there is a minimum of three?

1 out of 4 ain't bad

1 stars

Sadly 3 out of the 4 figs had started to go mouldy the day after delivery .

Definitely not luscious - some were very unripe an

1 stars

Definitely not luscious - some were very unripe and some were going mouldy.

picked too early and artificially ripened.

3 stars

picked too early and artificially ripened.

