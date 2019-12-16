Tesco Figs Minimum 3 Pack

Not a great product!
it used to be bigger and nicer. These ones from Peru are smaller and not sweet as the previous one sold.
Very disappointing. Hard - no proper centre. Left to mature went rotten within 24 hours in cool place! Wont buy that again.
Inedible. I'll never buy them again at any price.
Absolutely tasteless.
Excellent quality
Fruit was in excellent condition, succulent and tasty. Good shelf life and enjoyed them very much.
Tastless- ones from my gardern are bigger and sweeter-try cyprus TESCO!
Great delicious figs
Great but why does it show four figs when there is a minimum of three?
1 out of 4 ain't bad
Sadly 3 out of the 4 figs had started to go mouldy the day after delivery .
Definitely not luscious - some were very unripe and some were going mouldy.
picked too early and artificially ripened.
