Head & Shoulders Apple Fresh Shampoo 500Ml

Excellent!
I use this shampoo everyday. Although I don't have dandruff problem anymore, this shampoo made such a difference in my hair that I don't want to switch it to anything else. I have quite oily scalp, and this shampoo smoothes my scalp and cleans hair without any problems. Additionally, the smell is amazing! Apple scent is not too strong, but also doesn't go away straight after washing hair, which is great. I definitely recommend it to anyone that has problems with dandruff.
Excellent!
My husband has to have this product says it leaves his hair, clean and fresh. He refuses to use or try anything else..
Excellent!
Made my hair so much smoother and in better condition
Excellent!
Does exactly what it says on the packaging and smells good too
Excellent!
Love the fragrance of this product, its lasts for ages and leaves your hair lovely and clean.
Excellent!
I could not live without my head & shoulder shampoo, the only shampoo that keeps me without dandruff.
Excellent!
Cleared up my dandruff immediately after first wash smelled great and left my hair soft and shiny thank you
A Little Bit Disappointing
I would have given this 5s if it had've gone back to its roots ( no pun intended), the gloop is difficult to get a lather, and the apple smell is a bit weird. But a shame, as Head and Shoulders are normally excellent, back to the drawing board with this I'm afraid. I paid a lot for one use. Pity!!!
Excellent!
The Best antidandruf shampoo so far. Good value for money when buy three bottles on offer. Does the job what it says. Smells very nice too.
Excellent!
Oh my days! If you havent tried this apple one you really are missing out. Ive used Head & Shoulders for ages & it smells nice anyway but as soon as I heard about the apple fresh I Went out to get some. Xx