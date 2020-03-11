By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Head & Shoulders Apple Fresh Shampoo 500Ml

4.5(258)Write a review
Head & Shoulders Apple Fresh Shampoo 500Ml
£ 5.00
£1.00/100ml

Offer

  • Apple Fresh Anti Dandruff Shampoo effectively cleans hair for a fresh feeling and a lasting apple scent. The advanced Derma&Pure formula effectively fights Itchy Oily and Dry scalp to Stop dandruff before it even shows. Apple Fresh Shampoo is formulated to give beautifully moisturised hair and scalp that up to 100% flake free (visible flakes, with regular use)
  • Apple Fresh Anti Dandruff Shampoo effectively cleans hair for a fresh feeling and lasting apple scent
  • Derma&Pure formula effectively fights Itchy Oily and Dry scalp to Stop dandruff before it even shows
  • Dermatologically tested, ph balanced and boosted with antioxidants for gentle care of hair and scalp
  • Keeps hair beautiful and up to 100% flake-free (with regular use)
  • Worlds Number 1 Shampoo Brand
  • Formulated with no unwanted ingredients: 0% Parabens, 0% Phosphates, 0% Paraffins
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Piroctone Olamine, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Dimethiconol, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Dimethicone, Sodium Benzoate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Trideceth-10, Hexyl Cinnamal, Magnesium Nitrate, CI 19140, Triethylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, CI 42090, Methylisothiazolinone

Produce of

France

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 731 2892
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

500 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

258 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

I use this shampoo everyday. Although I don't have dandruff problem anymore, this shampoo made such a difference in my hair that I don't want to switch it to anything else. I have quite oily scalp, and this shampoo smoothes my scalp and cleans hair without any problems. Additionally, the smell is amazing! Apple scent is not too strong, but also doesn't go away straight after washing hair, which is great. I definitely recommend it to anyone that has problems with dandruff.

Excellent!

5 stars

My husband has to have this product says it leaves his hair, clean and fresh. He refuses to use or try anything else..

Excellent!

5 stars

Made my hair so much smoother and in better condition

Excellent!

5 stars

Does exactly what it says on the packaging and smells good too

Excellent!

5 stars

Love the fragrance of this product, its lasts for ages and leaves your hair lovely and clean.

Excellent!

5 stars

I could not live without my head & shoulder shampoo, the only shampoo that keeps me without dandruff.

Excellent!

5 stars

Cleared up my dandruff immediately after first wash smelled great and left my hair soft and shiny thank you

A Little Bit Disappointing

4 stars

I would have given this 5s if it had've gone back to its roots ( no pun intended), the gloop is difficult to get a lather, and the apple smell is a bit weird. But a shame, as Head and Shoulders are normally excellent, back to the drawing board with this I'm afraid. I paid a lot for one use. Pity!!!

Excellent!

5 stars

The Best antidandruf shampoo so far. Good value for money when buy three bottles on offer. Does the job what it says. Smells very nice too.

Excellent!

5 stars

Oh my days! If you havent tried this apple one you really are missing out. Ive used Head & Shoulders for ages & it smells nice anyway but as soon as I heard about the apple fresh I Went out to get some. Xx

1-10 of 258 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Head & Shoulders Classic Clean Shampoo 500Ml

£ 5.00
£1.00/100ml

Offer

Head & Shoulders Citrus Fresh Shampoo 500Ml

£ 5.00
£1.00/100ml

Offer

Head & Shoulders 2 In 1 Citrus Fresh Shampoo Conditioner 450Ml

£ 5.00
£1.12/100ml

Offer

Head & Shoulders Itchy Scalp Eucalyptus Shampoo 500Ml

£ 5.00
£1.00/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here