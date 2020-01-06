By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Roast Chicken & Sausages Sandwich

No ratings yetWrite a review
Regular Price £3.00, Clubcard Price £2.40. Offer valid for delivery/collection until 26/01. The discount won’t show in the guide price but don't worry, it will be taken off and show on your final delivery note.

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Each pack
  • Energy2381kJ 568kcal
    28%
  • Fat23.9g
    34%
  • Saturates5.3g
    27%
  • Sugars3.1g
    3%
  • Salt1.9g
    32%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1026kJ / 245kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken stock brined chicken breast, mayonnaise, Lincolnshire pork sausage, applewood smoked sweetcure streaky bacon and pork, sage and onion stuffing on white bread with added bran, mixed seeds and grains.
  • Our sandwiches are carefully prepared using the best ingredients. In this sandwich we pair tender stock brined British chicken breast with classic Lincolnshire sausage, pork & onion stuffing, and applewood smoked streaky British bacon on a multiseed bread.
  • British chicken breast, Lincolnshire sausage and stuffing with smoked bacon on multispeed bread. Tender stock brined chicken breast with classic Lincolnshire sausage, pork & onion stuffing, and applewood smoked streaky bacon on multispeed bread.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Chicken Breast (21%), Water, Lincolnshire Pork Sausage (12%) [Pork, Wheat Flour, Salt, Nutmeg, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Sage, Parsley, Marjoram, Rapeseed Oil], Applewood Smoked Sweetcure Streaky Bacon (6%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Malted Wheat Flakes, Pearl Barley Flakes, Pork, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Cracked Wheat, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Yeast, Brown Linseed, Kibbled Onion, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Barley Flour, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Wheat Protein, Sunflower Seeds, Poppy Seeds, Chicken Extract, Mustard Flour, Parsley, Sage, Thyme, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil, Pepper, Flavouring (Yeast Extract), Onion Powder, Palm Fat, Bay Leaf, Rosemary, Clove.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy1026kJ / 245kcal2381kJ / 568kcal
Fat10.3g23.9g
Saturates2.3g5.3g
Carbohydrate22.4g52.0g
Sugars1.3g3.1g
Fibre2.6g6.0g
Protein14.3g33.2g
Salt0.8g1.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains 1 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

