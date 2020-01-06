Tesco Finest Roast Chicken & Sausages Sandwich

- Energy2381kJ 568kcal28%
- Fat23.9g34%
- Saturates5.3g27%
- Sugars3.1g3%
- Salt1.9g32%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1026kJ / 245kcal
Product Description
- Chicken stock brined chicken breast, mayonnaise, Lincolnshire pork sausage, applewood smoked sweetcure streaky bacon and pork, sage and onion stuffing on white bread with added bran, mixed seeds and grains.
- Our sandwiches are carefully prepared using the best ingredients. In this sandwich we pair tender stock brined British chicken breast with classic Lincolnshire sausage, pork & onion stuffing, and applewood smoked streaky British bacon on a multiseed bread.
- British chicken breast, Lincolnshire sausage and stuffing with smoked bacon on multispeed bread. Tender stock brined chicken breast with classic Lincolnshire sausage, pork & onion stuffing, and applewood smoked streaky bacon on multispeed bread.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Chicken Breast (21%), Water, Lincolnshire Pork Sausage (12%) [Pork, Wheat Flour, Salt, Nutmeg, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Sage, Parsley, Marjoram, Rapeseed Oil], Applewood Smoked Sweetcure Streaky Bacon (6%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Malted Wheat Flakes, Pearl Barley Flakes, Pork, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Cracked Wheat, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Yeast, Brown Linseed, Kibbled Onion, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Barley Flour, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Wheat Protein, Sunflower Seeds, Poppy Seeds, Chicken Extract, Mustard Flour, Parsley, Sage, Thyme, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil, Pepper, Flavouring (Yeast Extract), Onion Powder, Palm Fat, Bay Leaf, Rosemary, Clove.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Check Locally Bag. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|1026kJ / 245kcal
|2381kJ / 568kcal
|Fat
|10.3g
|23.9g
|Saturates
|2.3g
|5.3g
|Carbohydrate
|22.4g
|52.0g
|Sugars
|1.3g
|3.1g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|6.0g
|Protein
|14.3g
|33.2g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
|Pack contains 1 servings.
|-
|-
Safety information
