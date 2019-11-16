Tesco Stuffed Chicken Breast Joint 800G

Not so good...
I agree with othe reviews - there was so much liquid in the bottom of the tray it was more like Stuffing Soup. Followed the instructions, and have had similar products in the past that were fine, but would not recommend this.
decent for midweek roast..
Not as good as it used to be.. but still tasty tender meat.. the only thing is the stuffing has to be cooked seperately for an extra 20mins to crisp it up as it does come out soggy after cooking inside the chicken.. sometimes a bit over salty in taste ..
Not recommended
These do not turn out as the box shows, the stuffing comes out into the foil tin very watery so it could not be sliced as shown, The cooking time is quite long for frozen maybe overcooking it. For what you get left with they're not worth the price, best to get the one without stuffing.
Good value and tasty
Really good value and tasty, always keep a spare in the freezer.
VERY DISAPPOINTED !!!
the joint looks good value for money when first bought....SADLY NOT !!! the breast shrinks to half the size when cooked and the tray is filled with water at the end which turns the stuffing into a watery paste
Terrible .. even my dogs did not want to eat it ..
Terrible .. even my dogs did not want to eat it .. followed your advice to cook ...it was like boiled chicken ..went into the bin
So tasty with the best stuffing accompanying it
This product is excellent quality and so tasty. I just pop it in the oven and it comes out absolutely delicious. No messy dishes, as it comes in its own baking tray. I have bought products before that have stuffing already in them, but this joint's stuffing is absolutely gorgeous. Even my husband, who normally turns his nose up at stuffing, loves it. We have it as a roast joint sometimes and I also let it go cold and take it to work in salads throughout the week. Highly recommend you try it!
Had this before and it was great, this time it had
Had this before and it was great, this time it had very little chicken and a very pale mushy stuffing that didn’t cook at all.
Disappointing
This seems to be a new version of this previously good product, now it doesn't cook properly when following the instructions, turns into a sloppy mess of watery stuffing and very little actual chicken, very disappointing
Easy to cook
I always have this chicken in the freezer. Easy to cook from frozen. Always turns out moist with great tasting stuffing.