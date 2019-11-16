By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Stuffed Chicken Breast Joint 800G

2.5(10)Write a review
Tesco Stuffed Chicken Breast Joint 800G
£ 4.35
£5.44/kg
1/5 of a joint
  • Energy823kJ 197kcal
    10%
  • Fat11.4g
    16%
  • Saturates3.7g
    19%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 643kJ / 154kcal

Product Description

  • Boneless chicken breast joint with added water that has been tumbled in a butter oil baste with a sage and onion stuffing.
  For more information, please visit our website at tescoplc.com
  • Boneless Chicken Breast Joint, stuffed and basted for succulence
  • At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using chicken from farms operating to these standards.
  • Cook from frozen 2hrs 10 mins
  • Sage & onion stuffing
  • Boneless chicken breast joint, stuffed and basted for succulence
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (69%), Cooked Onion, Water, Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil, Sage, Butteroil (Milk) (1%), Parsley, Salt, Dried Egg White, Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Onion Powder, Stabilisers (Sodium Citrate, Xanthan Gum), Glycerol Mono-oleate, White Pepper, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Potato Starch, Paprika Extract.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important : If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove sleeve and film lid.
Cover with tin foil and place foil on a baking sheet. Cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 1 hour 20 minutes. Remove foil cover and cook for a further 40 minutes. Allow to stand for 10 minutes before carving.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 2 hrs
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Produce of

Produced in Hungary, using chicken from Hungary

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 5 servings

Warnings

  • Caution : Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Recycling info

Foil. Metal check local recycling Card. Card widely recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a joint
Energy643kJ / 154kcal823kJ / 197kcal
Fat8.9g11.4g
Saturates2.9g3.7g
Carbohydrate5.0g6.4g
Sugars1.3g1.7g
Fibre0.7g0.9g
Protein13.1g16.8g
Salt0.3g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution : Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Not so good...

1 stars

I agree with othe reviews - there was so much liquid in the bottom of the tray it was more like Stuffing Soup. Followed the instructions, and have had similar products in the past that were fine, but would not recommend this.

decent for midweek roast..

3 stars

Not as good as it used to be.. but still tasty tender meat.. the only thing is the stuffing has to be cooked seperately for an extra 20mins to crisp it up as it does come out soggy after cooking inside the chicken.. sometimes a bit over salty in taste ..

Not recommended

2 stars

These do not turn out as the box shows, the stuffing comes out into the foil tin very watery so it could not be sliced as shown, The cooking time is quite long for frozen maybe overcooking it. For what you get left with they're not worth the price, best to get the one without stuffing.

Good value and tasty

5 stars

Really good value and tasty, always keep a spare in the freezer.

VERY DISAPPOINTED !!!

2 stars

the joint looks good value for money when first bought....SADLY NOT !!! the breast shrinks to half the size when cooked and the tray is filled with water at the end which turns the stuffing into a watery paste

Terrible .. even my dogs did not want to eat it ..

1 stars

Terrible .. even my dogs did not want to eat it .. followed your advice to cook ...it was like boiled chicken ..went into the bin

So tasty with the best stuffing accompanying it

5 stars

This product is excellent quality and so tasty. I just pop it in the oven and it comes out absolutely delicious. No messy dishes, as it comes in its own baking tray. I have bought products before that have stuffing already in them, but this joint's stuffing is absolutely gorgeous. Even my husband, who normally turns his nose up at stuffing, loves it. We have it as a roast joint sometimes and I also let it go cold and take it to work in salads throughout the week. Highly recommend you try it!

Had this before and it was great, this time it had

1 stars

Had this before and it was great, this time it had very little chicken and a very pale mushy stuffing that didn’t cook at all.

Disappointing

1 stars

This seems to be a new version of this previously good product, now it doesn't cook properly when following the instructions, turns into a sloppy mess of watery stuffing and very little actual chicken, very disappointing

Easy to cook

5 stars

I always have this chicken in the freezer. Easy to cook from frozen. Always turns out moist with great tasting stuffing.

