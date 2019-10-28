Purdeys Rejuvenation Fruit Drink 330Ml
Offer
- Energy416kJ 99kcal5%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars21g23%
- Salt0g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 126kJ/30kcal
Product Description
- Carbonated Multivitamin Fruit Drink.
- To be enjoyed as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- A blend of grape and apple juices, naturally boosted by botanicals and vitamins to give you a gentle lift.
- 1. Free from artificial flavourings, colours, preservatives and sweeteners
- 2. Free from caffeine
- 3. Vitamins C, B2, B3, B6, B12 contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
- 4. Vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6 and B12 contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism
- 5. Vitamin C supports normal function of the immune system
- 6. One of your 5 a day (or night)
- 7. All protected with brown glass and a silver wrap so no light can diminish its potency.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 330ml
Information
Ingredients
Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Grape 38%, Apple 15%), Carbonated Spring Water (46%), Botanical Extracts (Damiana, Oak Bark, Chinese Ginseng), Natural Flavourings, Acid (Citric Acid), Vitamins (C, Niacin, Thiamin, B6, Riboflavin, B12)
Storage
Once opened, drink immediately.Best before end: see shoulder of bottle.
Preparation and Usage
- Purdey's is best served chilled.
Number of uses
330ml = 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Warnings
- CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, OPEN CAP WITH CARE IN A SAFE DIRECTION POINTING AWAY FROM FACE.
Name and address
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 2020,
Return to
- Want to get in touch?
- Call our Consumer Care Team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127 or visit www.britvic.com and email us.
Net Contents
330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|% RI**
|Per 330ml
|% RI**
|Energy
|126kJ/30kcal
|416kJ/99kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|6.3g
|21g
|of which sugars
|6.3g
|21g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|Vitamin C (mg)
|8
|10
|26.4
|33
|Thiamin (B1) (mg)
|0.11
|10
|0.36
|33
|Riboflavin (B2) (mg)
|0.14
|10
|0.46
|33
|Niacin (B3) (mg)
|1.6
|10
|5.28
|33
|Vitamin B6 (mg)
|0.14
|10
|0.46
|33
|Vitamin B12 (µg)
|0.25
|10
|0.83
|33
Safety information
