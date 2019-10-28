By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Purdeys Rejuvenation Fruit Drink 330Ml

Purdeys Rejuvenation Fruit Drink 330Ml
£ 1.30
£0.39/100ml

Offer

Per 330ml:
  • Energy416kJ 99kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars21g
    23%
  • Salt0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 126kJ/30kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated Multivitamin Fruit Drink.
  • To be enjoyed as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • A blend of grape and apple juices, naturally boosted by botanicals and vitamins to give you a gentle lift.
  • 1. Free from artificial flavourings, colours, preservatives and sweeteners
  • 2. Free from caffeine
  • 3. Vitamins C, B2, B3, B6, B12 contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • 4. Vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6 and B12 contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • 5. Vitamin C supports normal function of the immune system
  • 6. One of your 5 a day (or night)
  • 7. All protected with brown glass and a silver wrap so no light can diminish its potency.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 330ml
Information

Ingredients

Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Grape 38%, Apple 15%), Carbonated Spring Water (46%), Botanical Extracts (Damiana, Oak Bark, Chinese Ginseng), Natural Flavourings, Acid (Citric Acid), Vitamins (C, Niacin, Thiamin, B6, Riboflavin, B12)

Storage

Once opened, drink immediately.Best before end: see shoulder of bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • Purdey's is best served chilled.

Number of uses

330ml = 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Warnings

  • CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, OPEN CAP WITH CARE IN A SAFE DIRECTION POINTING AWAY FROM FACE.

Name and address

  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

  • Want to get in touch?
  • Call our Consumer Care Team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127 or visit www.britvic.com and email us.
Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml% RI**Per 330ml% RI**
Energy 126kJ/30kcal416kJ/99kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 6.3g21g
of which sugars 6.3g21g
Protein <0.5g0.6g
Salt 0g0g
Vitamin C (mg)81026.433
Thiamin (B1) (mg)0.11100.3633
Riboflavin (B2) (mg)0.14100.4633
Niacin (B3) (mg)1.6105.2833
Vitamin B6 (mg)0.14100.4633
Vitamin B12 (µg)0.25100.8333
330ml = 1 serving----
**Reference intake----

Safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

