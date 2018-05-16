By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Yutaka Udon Noodles 250G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Yutaka Udon Noodles 250G
£ 1.30
£0.52/100g

Product Description

  • Japanese-Style Thick Wheat Noodles
  • No additives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Water, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry and dark place.

Produce of

Product of China

Preparation and Usage

  • Once boiled you can add to stir-fry meals or serve in a soup stock with toppings such as freshly chopped spring onions, grilled chicken, prawn tempura or fried tofu.

Additives

  • Free From Additives

Name and address

  • Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
  • 12 Innova Way,
  • Enfield,
  • EN3 7FL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
  • 12 Innova Way,
  • Enfield,
  • EN3 7FL,
  • UK.
  • www.yutaka.london

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1470kJ/
-352kcal
Fat 0.9g
of which saturates 0.3g
Carbohydrate 75g
of which sugars 2.9g
Protein 9.5g
Salt 2.27g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Yutaka Soba Noodles 250G

£ 1.30
£0.52/100g

Tesco Mangetout 150G

£ 1.00
£6.67/kg

Nissin Demae Ramen Sesame Noodles 100G

£ 0.55
£0.55/100g

Tesco Pak Choi 250G

£ 1.40
£5.60/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here