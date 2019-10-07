By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Blue Dragon Medium Egg Noodles 300G

Blue Dragon Medium Egg Noodles 300G
£ 1.50
£5.00/kg

Product Description

  • Dried medium wheat egg noodles.
  • Perfect for stir fries
  • No artificial colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Water, Egg Yolk Powder (1%), Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Soya, Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 28 days.

Produce of

Produced in China

Preparation and Usage

  • To cook your noodles:
  • Boil: Bring a pan of water to the boil.
  • Simmer: Add one nest of noodles per person to the pan and simmer for 5 minutes. If using in a stir fry, take out after 4 minutes. Stir with a fork occasionally.
  • Drain: Drain and rinse in cold water.
  • Enjoy: Serve immediately or add to a delicious Blue Dragon Stir Fry Sauce.
  • Feeling inspired?
  • We can't have noodles without a drizzle of Blue Dragon Light Soy Sauce before serving.

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 6; Serving size: 50g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Kiriana House,
  • Kiribati Way,
  • Leigh,
  • Lancashire,
  • WN7 5RS,

Return to

  • UK: 0800 0195 617
  • ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
  • www.bluedragon.co.uk

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper serving
Energy 1532kJ/766kJ/
-362kcal181kcal
Fat 2.1g1.1g
of which saturates 0.5g0.3g
Carbohydrate 71g36g
of which sugars 1.5g0.8g
Fibre 4.3g2.2g
Protein 12g6.1g
Salt 0.49g0.25g

