Blue Dragon Whole Wheat Noodles 300G

Product Description
- Dried wholewheat noodles.
- Perfect for stir fries
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
Wholewheat Flour (88%), Water, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Egg, Soya, Peanuts and Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 28 days.
Produce of
Produced in China
Preparation and Usage
- To cook your noodles:
- Boil: Bring a pan of water to the boil.
- Simmer: Add one nest of noodles per person to the pan and simmer for 5 minutes. If using in a stir fry, take out after 4 minutes. Stir with a fork occasionally.
- Drain: Drain and rinse in cold water.
- Enjoy: Serve immediately or add to a delicious Blue Dragon Stir Fry Sauce.
- Feeling inspired?
- We can't have noodles without a drizzle of Blue Dragon Light Soy Sauce before serving.
Number of uses
Servings per pack: 6; Serving size: 50g
Name and address
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Kiriana House,
- Kiribati Way,
- Leigh,
- Lancashire,
- WN7 5RS,
Return to
- UK: 0800 0195 617
- ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
- www.bluedragon.co.uk
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per serving
|Energy
|1530kJ/
|765kJ/
|-
|361kcal
|181kcal
|Fat
|1.8g
|0.9g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|73g
|36g
|of which sugars
|2.0g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|5.3g
|2.7g
|Protein
|11g
|5.5g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.25g
