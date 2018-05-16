By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Large Broccoli Pack 500G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Large Broccoli Pack 500G
£ 0.81
£1.62/kg

New

  • Energy38kcal 160kJ
    2%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 160kJ (38kcal)

  • Broccoli
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Storage

For maximum freshness, keep refrigerated. Wash before use.

Produce of

Produce of U.K., Ireland, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, the USA

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Remove stalk and break into evenly sized florets.
  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

0 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsTypical 100g contains
Energy160kJ (38kcal) 160kJ (38kcal)
Fat0.9g0.9g
saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate1.8g1.8g
sugars1.5g1.5g
Fibre2.6g2.6g
Protein4.4g4.4g
Salt0.1g0.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Tesco Cauliflower Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.89
£0.89/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Sweetheart Cabbage Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.52
£0.52/each

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Green Beans 220G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.77
£3.50/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/each

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here