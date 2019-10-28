By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Large Pot Rosemary

1(1)Write a review
Large Pot Rosemary
£ 1.25
£1.25/each
  • Fat0.3g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01
    <1%

Product Description

  • Rosemary
  • British Rosemary
  • Robust and aromatic Perfect with lamb

Information

Ingredients

Rosemary

Storage

Remove sleeve. Place pot on a saucer in a bright place away from draughts. When leaves start to droop, water sparingly by adding water to saucer. Don't leave standing in water. Don't refrigerate.

Produce of

Produce of

Preparation and Usage

  • Cut sprigs as required and wash before use.

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Died next day

1 stars

Died next day

