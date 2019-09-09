Tesco Bbq Sweet Chilli Chicken Thighs 900G

great for bbq
When will this product be coming back into stock?
Full of flavour
Full of flavour and so juicy!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 958kJ / 229kcal
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Thigh (94%), Sugar, Maltodextrin, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Dried Red Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Powder, Liquorice Powder, Chilli Flakes, Onion Powder, Paprika Extract, Chilli Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Ginger Powder, Flavourings, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Garlic, Cumin Powder, Oregano.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.
Barbecue
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Wash hands, utensils and all surfaces after touching raw chicken.
Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 45-50 mins. Place the thighs on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Pack contains approx. 4 servings
900g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical chicken thigh (131g**)
|Energy
|958kJ / 229kcal
|1255kJ / 300kcal
|Fat
|12.7g
|16.7g
|Saturates
|3.2g
|4.2g
|Carbohydrate
|3.6g
|4.8g
|Sugars
|2.8g
|3.6g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|25.0g
|32.8g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 900g typically weighs 524g.
|-
|-
This product will contain bones.
