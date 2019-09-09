By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Bbq Sweet Chilli Chicken Thighs 900G

5(3)Write a review
Tesco Bbq Sweet Chilli Chicken Thighs 900G
£ 4.00
£4.45/kg
One typical chicken thigh
  • Energy1255kJ 300kcal
    15%
  • Fat16.7g
    24%
  • Saturates4.2g
    21%
  • Sugars3.6g
    4%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 958kJ / 229kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken thighs coated in a hot sweet chilli marinade.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards please visit tescoplc.com
  • Cook on the BBQ or in the oven. British chicken. Serves 4. Mild spicy heat. Bring some sweet and spicy flavour to your BBQ with our tasty chicken thighs marinated in a moreish sweet chilli sauce. Oven roast these finger licking chicken thighs then finish on the BBQ for chargrilled flavour. Serve up for summer with rice, salad and dips, or cook up in advance for a perfect picnic treat. Click the Recipes tab at the top of this page to find recipes for delicious BBQ side dishes. Expertly selected for freshness and quality. From trusted farms. Our chickens are reared by selected farmers in spacious barns with daylight and bales to encourage natural behaviours and ensure their wellbeing. Fed on a wholegrain diet for a succulent texture.
  • BBQ
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Recycling
  • Tray Recycle
  • Film Don't Recycle
  • © Tesco 2020. SC0123
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • Made using British chicken
  • Pack size: 900G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Thigh (94%), Sugar, Maltodextrin, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Dried Red Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Powder, Liquorice Powder, Chilli Flakes, Onion Powder, Paprika Extract, Chilli Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Ginger Powder, Flavourings, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Garlic, Cumin Powder, Oregano.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Barbecue
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Wash hands, utensils and all surfaces after touching raw chicken.

Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 45-50 mins. Place the thighs on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 4 servings

Warnings

  • This product will contain bones.

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

900g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical chicken thigh (131g**)
Energy958kJ / 229kcal1255kJ / 300kcal
Fat12.7g16.7g
Saturates3.2g4.2g
Carbohydrate3.6g4.8g
Sugars2.8g3.6g
Fibre0g0g
Protein25.0g32.8g
Salt0.6g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 900g typically weighs 524g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

This product will contain bones.

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

great for bbq

5 stars

great for bbq

When will this product be coming back into stock?

5 stars

When will this product be coming back into stock?

Full of flavour

5 stars

Full of flavour and so juicy!

