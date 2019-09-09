Tesco Bbq Sweet Chilli Chicken Thighs 900G

Barbecue

Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.



Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.

Important

Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Wash hands, utensils and all surfaces after touching raw chicken.



Oven cook

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 45-50 mins. Place the thighs on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

