Bastides Saucisson Sec 200G

3.5(2)Write a review
£ 2.50
£1.25/100g

Product Description

  • Dry cured fermented pork sausage
  • This dry cured, coarse cut salami, from South West France, is matured for over 21 days for a full robust flavour.
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Pork, Salt, Lactose (from Milk), Dextrose, Sugar, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Garlic, Paprika, Nutmeg, Mace, Preservative (Potassium Nitrate), Made with 166g of Raw Pork per 100g of finished product

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days.

Produce of

Produced in France using French pork

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving suggestions: Eat as part of an antipasti selection or simply with crusty bread.
  • Moisture is lost during curing and maturation. Inedible artificial casing, peel before consumption.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Winterbotham Darby,
  • Discovery House,
  • 9 Wells Place,
  • Redhill,
  • RH1 3AS.

Return to

  • Winterbotham Darby,
  • Discovery House,
  • 9 Wells Place,
  • Redhill,
  • RH1 3AS.

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains
Energy 1737 kJ (419 kcal)
Fat 31.7g
of which saturates 12.6g
Carbohydrate 1.3g
of which sugars 0.4g
Fibre 3.0g
Protein 30.5g
Salt 5.1g

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Price reflects quality

5 stars

It's not a real skin but has great flavour and fat content for its price.

Lacking in flavour

2 stars

Flavour surprisingly bland. The specimen I received also had a a large void running through it.

