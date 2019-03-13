Kumala Reserve Shiraz 75Cl

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Shiraz - Red South African Wine
  • For energy information visit: www.accolade-wines.com/calories
  • A smooth, medium-bodied wine with warm spicy aromas and hints of ripe forest fruits, supported by dark mocha and cherry to give a long, lingering finish. Great on its own or perfect with slow-roasted meats.
  • Surrounding South Africa's legendary table mountain is a place of lush fertility and natural beauty. This is the home of Kumala, where we make quality wines that are full of character.
  • Wine of South Africa
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

Region of Origin

Western Cape

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Accolade Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Gerhard Swart

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Shiraz/Syrah

Vinification Details

History

  • Surrounding South Africa's legendary Table Mountain is a place of lush fertility & natural beauty. This is the home of Kumala where we make quality wines that are full of character.

Regional Information

  • Western Cape, South Africa

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of South Africa

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:

Importer address

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:
  • BS11 9FG,

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • www.kumala.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Mature wine.

4 stars

I’m not a wine connoisseur but this is a well rounded Shiraz. Easy to drink with a lasting taste on the palate. One that I will keep on my list of .. have to have.

A most enjoyable wine for all occaisions.

5 stars

Have purchased regularly as each vintage becomes available, yet to be disappointed.

This wine never disappoints.

4 stars

A very good South African,never lets you down red.

Good Value For Money With The Discount

4 stars

At £6 a bottle this wine is good value for money, smooth with limited after taste.

good standard

4 stars

I like this wine, a nice standard bottle that I know most my friends will enjoy. A good go-to wine and reasonably priced. Especially when on special offer :)

kumala

4 stars

This wine is on the heavy side, very smooth and silky. It needs a robust meal to really appreciate it at it's best. It's not a wine to drink on it's own.

Easy drinking

4 stars

Quite a nice example of a well priced shiraz. Good value fro money and well worth the money.

An enjoyable, smooth, fruity wine.

4 stars

Not wildly exciting, but a sound wine which will not offend. Goes well with most meats, being robust enough to hold its own. Plenty of fruit, with a slightly tannin after-taste.

Be careful of the year !

5 stars

The 2013 vintage is fab - a full 14.5% shiraz - much better than the 14% 2012 grape. I know it doesn't sound like a big difference. The shelves often mix them up, so go for the 2013 vintage as it is a much better, fuller wine. I would buy it again, but not the 2012 vintage.

A very palatable wine

4 stars

Very good with red meat and easy to drink.A little bit on the dry side but easy on the palate.Would recommend thus to all

