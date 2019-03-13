Kumala Reserve Shiraz 75Cl

Mature wine.
I’m not a wine connoisseur but this is a well rounded Shiraz. Easy to drink with a lasting taste on the palate. One that I will keep on my list of .. have to have.
A most enjoyable wine for all occaisions.
Have purchased regularly as each vintage becomes available, yet to be disappointed.
This wine never disappoints.
A very good South African,never lets you down red.
Good Value For Money With The Discount
At £6 a bottle this wine is good value for money, smooth with limited after taste.
good standard
I like this wine, a nice standard bottle that I know most my friends will enjoy. A good go-to wine and reasonably priced. Especially when on special offer :)
kumala
This wine is on the heavy side, very smooth and silky. It needs a robust meal to really appreciate it at it's best. It's not a wine to drink on it's own.
Easy drinking
Quite a nice example of a well priced shiraz. Good value fro money and well worth the money.
An enjoyable, smooth, fruity wine.
Not wildly exciting, but a sound wine which will not offend. Goes well with most meats, being robust enough to hold its own. Plenty of fruit, with a slightly tannin after-taste.
Be careful of the year !
The 2013 vintage is fab - a full 14.5% shiraz - much better than the 14% 2012 grape. I know it doesn't sound like a big difference. The shelves often mix them up, so go for the 2013 vintage as it is a much better, fuller wine. I would buy it again, but not the 2012 vintage.
A very palatable wine
Very good with red meat and easy to drink.A little bit on the dry side but easy on the palate.Would recommend thus to all