Kumala Reserve Chenin Blanc 75Cl

4.5(10)Write a review
Kumala Reserve Chenin Blanc 75Cl
£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Chenin Blanc - White South African Wine
  • Like us on Facebook: /Kumalawine
  • A refreshing & aromatic wine with ripe melon, green apple & pear, complimented by subtle hints of vanilla oak, give a delicious Chenin Blanc.
  • Surrounding South Africa's legendary table mountain is a place of lush fertility and natural beauty. This is the home of Kumala, where we make quality wines that are full of character.
  • Wine of Western Cape, South Africa
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk, Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A refreshing & aromatic wine with ripe melon, green apple & pear, complimented by subtle hints of vanilla oak

Region of Origin

Swartland

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Accolade Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Gerhard Swart

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chenin Blanc

Vinification Details

  • A refreshing & aromatic wine with ripe melon, green apple & pear, complimented by subtle hints of vanilla oak.

History

  • Surrounding South Africa's legendary Table Mountain is a place of lush fertility & natural beauty. This is the home of Kumala where we make quality wines thats are full of character.

Regional Information

  • Western Cape Wine of South Africa.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of South Africa

Preparation and Usage

  • Great on its own or perfect with chicken, salads, spicy dishes and seafood.

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • www.kumala.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

10 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent flavours

5 stars

A really pleasing Chenin Blanc - medium-dry with rich and refreshing fruit flavours of melon and apple. easy drinking!! Try it with a tangy Thai green curry - perfect!

Fine Chenin

4 stars

This is a very good example of South African Chenin Blanc. Clean and crisp with apple on the finish. Easy drinking and inexpensive-especially when on special

Disapointing Chenin

3 stars

Having just spent 2 weeks in South Africa drinking unheard of label Chenin Blancs, was disappointed with this so called "Reserve" Chenin from a famous label. Will not buy this again. Much better examples of this lovely grape at same price or less.

Chenin blanc

5 stars

Nice wine which tastes just as the tasting notes says.

I like wine

4 stars

I don't know much about wine except to say that I like it. Most wines have something good to say about them. I would certainly buy this one again...

Very drinkable!

5 stars

This wine lives up to its description and more. All wines with the Kumala 'Lizard' on are great - never been disappointed.

very nice easy drinking white

4 stars

I've not tried many Chenin Blanc wines but this is the nicest I've tried so far and I'm happy to keep buying it when it's on offer.

reserve for ken

3 stars

an ok wine at £5.99 but if you are looking for a s/a chenin blanc then go for a ken forrester or try the kumala chenin blanc blend with semillon it is much better than this. 8.7/10 but I would not buy again.

I love this wine

5 stars

This wine can be served at lunch and or evening. It is light and accompanies any meal. It is a brilliant bargain when you can save by the case too.

Refreshing.

5 stars

Another very agreeable South African wine, easy on the palate and is suitable for most light dishes, i.e. fish, salads. It wouldn't be out of place accompanying chicken either.

