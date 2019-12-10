Kumala Reserve Chenin Blanc 75Cl

Excellent flavours
A really pleasing Chenin Blanc - medium-dry with rich and refreshing fruit flavours of melon and apple. easy drinking!! Try it with a tangy Thai green curry - perfect!
Fine Chenin
This is a very good example of South African Chenin Blanc. Clean and crisp with apple on the finish. Easy drinking and inexpensive-especially when on special
Disapointing Chenin
Having just spent 2 weeks in South Africa drinking unheard of label Chenin Blancs, was disappointed with this so called "Reserve" Chenin from a famous label. Will not buy this again. Much better examples of this lovely grape at same price or less.
Chenin blanc
Nice wine which tastes just as the tasting notes says.
I like wine
I don't know much about wine except to say that I like it. Most wines have something good to say about them. I would certainly buy this one again...
Very drinkable!
This wine lives up to its description and more. All wines with the Kumala 'Lizard' on are great - never been disappointed.
very nice easy drinking white
I've not tried many Chenin Blanc wines but this is the nicest I've tried so far and I'm happy to keep buying it when it's on offer.
reserve for ken
an ok wine at £5.99 but if you are looking for a s/a chenin blanc then go for a ken forrester or try the kumala chenin blanc blend with semillon it is much better than this. 8.7/10 but I would not buy again.
I love this wine
This wine can be served at lunch and or evening. It is light and accompanies any meal. It is a brilliant bargain when you can save by the case too.
Refreshing.
Another very agreeable South African wine, easy on the palate and is suitable for most light dishes, i.e. fish, salads. It wouldn't be out of place accompanying chicken either.