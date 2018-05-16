Hardys Stamp Shiraz Cabernet 187Ml

Product Description
- Shiraz Cabernet Sauvignon - Red South Eastern Australian Wine
- Wine of South Eastern Australia
- Pack size: 187ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites, Egg, Milk
Alcohol Units
2.5
ABV
13.5% vol
Wine Maker
Viki Wade
Country
Australia
Alcohol Type
Wine
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Wine of Australia
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
- At:
Return to
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
- www.hardyswines.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
187ml ℮
