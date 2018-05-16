By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hardys Stamp Chardonnay Semillon 187Ml

Hardys Stamp Chardonnay Semillon 187Ml
£ 1.75
£7.02/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Chardonnay Semillon - White South Eastern Australian Wine
  • Wine of South Eastern Australia
  • Pack size: 187ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Eggs, Milk, Sulphites

Alcohol Units

2.4

ABV

13% vol

Wine Maker

Viki Wade

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • www.hardyswines.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

187ml ℮

