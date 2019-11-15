By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kingsmill 50/50 400G

5(1)Write a review
Kingsmill 50/50 400G
£ 0.80
£0.20/100g
Each slice contains
  • Energy286 kJ 68 kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.6 g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.1 g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.0 g
    1%
  • Salt0.3 g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 987 kJ

Product Description

  • Soft White Bread made with 50% Wholemeal Wheat Flour (34% of the baked loaf)
  • 40% of your daily wholegrain in 2 slices*
  • *Based on US Dietary Guidelines of 48g whole grain a day.
  • Source of fibre
  • Low in sugar and fat
  • Suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans
  • Halal
  • Kosher - SKA
  • Pack size: 400g
  • Source of fibre
  • Low in sugar
  • Low in fat

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (34%) (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)), Wholemeal Wheat Flour (34%), Water, Yeast, Salt, Vinegar, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Emulsifiers: E471, E472e, Soya Flour, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place - ideally not refrigerated. Under warm conditions life may be reduced.Suitable for home freezing: Want to save some for later? Check bag is sealed and then pop me in the freezer and I'll keep for 3 months. For best before see bag closure.

Number of uses

This pack typically contains 14 slices (including crusts)

Warnings

  • SAFETY FIRST: To avoid danger of suffocation please keep this wrapper away from babies and children

Name and address

  • Allied Bakeries,
  • Vanwall Road,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 4UF.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Slice% RI+ Per Slice
Energy 987 kJ286 kJ3%233 kcal
Fat 2.0 g0.6 g<1%
of which: saturates 0.3 g0.1 g<1%
Carbohydrate 42.2 g12.2 g5%
of which: sugars 3.4 g1.0 g1%
Fibre 4.9 g1.4 g
Protein 9.2 g2.7 g5%
Salt 0.98 g0.28 g5%
+ RI = Reference Intake---
This pack typically contains 14 slices (including crusts)---

Safety information

SAFETY FIRST: To avoid danger of suffocation please keep this wrapper away from babies and children

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Best of all worlds bread.

5 stars

I was converted by Tesco selling this bread and I came to enjoy it, now I have to go to the Co-Op for it, should I be getting my other stuff from them.

