Walkers Ready Salted Crisps 32.5G

image 1 of Walkers Ready Salted Crisps 32.5G
£ 0.65
£2.00/100g

Offer

This pack contains:
  • Energy713kJ 171kcal
    9%
  • Fat10.4g
    15%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.46g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 713kJ

Product Description

  • Ready Salted Potato Crisps
  • Since 1948, we've been delighting the nation everyday with our delicious, great tasting crisps. We strive to always give you the very best quality and continue to be made with 100% Great British potatoes. So thank you for choosing us for over 70 years. Walkers has been and always will be made by Britain.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • 100% Great British potatoes
  • No artificial colours
  • No preservatives
  • No MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 32.5g

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Salt

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.

  We're Here to Help!
  • www.walkers.co.uk
  • UK 0800 274777
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays - 9am to 5pm
  • Consumer Care
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • Please have product available when calling. Applies to UK and Republic of Ireland only. Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

32.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 32.5g(%*) PackPer 100g
Energy 713kJ2194kJ
-171kcal(9%*)526kcal
Fat 10.4g(15%*)31.9g
of which Saturates 0.8g(4%*)2.6g
Carbohydrate 16.7g51.5g
of which Sugars 0.1g(<1%*)0.4g
Fibre 1.4g4.3g
Protein 2.0g6.1g
Salt 0.46g(8%*)1.40g
This pack contains 1 serving--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

