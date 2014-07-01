By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Louis Jadot Beaujolais Village 37.5Cl

3.5(10)Write a review
Louis Jadot Beaujolais Village 37.5Cl
£ 4.75
£9.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Red French Wine
  • Character
  • A classic fruity Gamay with real depth enhanced by the granite soil. Succulent fruit and soft tannins have been created by the traditional fermentation methods.
  • Vineyard
  • A large proportion comes from the village of Régnié. The wine is made at our Combe aux Jacques winery.
  • At Louis Jadot we have made fine Burgundy since 1859. Burgundy's reputation stems from the unique growing conditions, or "terroir", enjoyed by each separate vineyard. Louis Jadot wines celebrate this diversity, reflecting these all important natural differences of soil, aspect and climate.
  • Wine of France
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 37.5cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • This Beaujolais-Villages 'Combe aux Jacques' should be drunk cool in order to protect the delicious aromas of fruits and the delicate freshness which is the signature of this wine

Region of Origin

Burgundy

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

5.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Louis Jadot

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Frédéric Barnier

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Gamay

Vinification Details

  • In 1998 Louis Jadot opened their new Combe aux Jacques Winery, near the village of Brouilly. A proportion of the grapes are destemmed and undergo a 14 day maceration.

History

  • Louis Jadot was established in Beaune by our founder Louis-Henry Jadot in 1859. We have carefully striven to establish and maintain the quality of our wines for 160 years through the steady acquisition of the best vineyards in Burgundy. Over a century and a half later, we now produce wines from over 150 appellations - from Beaujolais Villages to Le Montrachet.

Regional Information

  • Most of the grapes for this wine are sourced from vineyards around the village of Régnié-Durette.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Product of France

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink
  • Within 3 years of vintage. Serve with light meat, poultry and cheese. Can be served chilled.

Name and address

  • Louis Jadot,
  • Beaune,
  • France.

Return to

  • Hatch Mansfield,
  • New Bank House,
  • 1 Brockenhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • SL5 9DJ.
  • www.hatchmansfield.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

375ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Delicious

4 stars

depth , balance with just the right amount of tannin

Very accceptable wine

4 stars

realy enjoyed reading this wine, whihc is realtively full bodied

Not bad at all

4 stars

This wine is very much as described on Tesco's notes. It benefits from being allowed to breathe for at least a couple of hours. It is not as full bodied as some St Emilions but goes well with cheeses. Would I buy more? Probably, hence the 4* rating rather than 5*.

bargain

4 stars

I bought a bottle when I saw it on offer at £7.49 per bottle. Lovely fruity and smooth wine. Went out and bought 6 more!

Good buy.

4 stars

Gave 6 bottles of this to my sister at Christmas. She says its great. What more can I say !

Poor

1 stars

This was really disappointing - should be a good wine. We left it to breathe for quite a while, hoping it would improve, but it didn't. Tannin is overpowering and harsh, so only get a little of the fruity flavours behind it. We sent it back (although it took 3 attempts before it was collected!).

Italian influence is a feature

4 stars

The Romans planted the first vines in this St Emilion area and they certainly did a good job. There's tremendous value for money in this bottle from the Calvet stable. A smooth but firm structure which is lasting on the palate. At 13% it's strong enough to partner game, cheese and spicey foods.

Good wine

4 stars

Very intense wine with a lot of fruity dark flavours

Very good

4 stars

We bought half a dozen bottles of this for Christmas but thought we'd better try it beforehand! I decanted it to give it some air and let it breath. I thought it was really good, smooth and not too fruity, but my wife said it might have been even better if it had breathed for longer. Either way, iIt might not last until Christmas!

I have reservations about this wine

2 stars

I bought a bottle of this wine from the shelves of Tesco Stores earlier in the year and liked it, when I saw it on special offer on the Tesco website I bought a dozen bottles. I tasted one of the bottles and found it very unapproachable , tannic and hard. On reflection I think the previous single bottle may well have been an earlier vintage. This would seem to suggest that it requires a further 12 months or so of bottle age. We shall see.

