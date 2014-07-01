Louis Jadot Beaujolais Village 37.5Cl

Delicious
depth , balance with just the right amount of tannin
Very accceptable wine
realy enjoyed reading this wine, whihc is realtively full bodied
Not bad at all
This wine is very much as described on Tesco's notes. It benefits from being allowed to breathe for at least a couple of hours. It is not as full bodied as some St Emilions but goes well with cheeses. Would I buy more? Probably, hence the 4* rating rather than 5*.
bargain
I bought a bottle when I saw it on offer at £7.49 per bottle. Lovely fruity and smooth wine. Went out and bought 6 more!
Good buy.
Gave 6 bottles of this to my sister at Christmas. She says its great. What more can I say !
Poor
This was really disappointing - should be a good wine. We left it to breathe for quite a while, hoping it would improve, but it didn't. Tannin is overpowering and harsh, so only get a little of the fruity flavours behind it. We sent it back (although it took 3 attempts before it was collected!).
Italian influence is a feature
The Romans planted the first vines in this St Emilion area and they certainly did a good job. There's tremendous value for money in this bottle from the Calvet stable. A smooth but firm structure which is lasting on the palate. At 13% it's strong enough to partner game, cheese and spicey foods.
Good wine
Very intense wine with a lot of fruity dark flavours
Very good
We bought half a dozen bottles of this for Christmas but thought we'd better try it beforehand! I decanted it to give it some air and let it breath. I thought it was really good, smooth and not too fruity, but my wife said it might have been even better if it had breathed for longer. Either way, iIt might not last until Christmas!
I have reservations about this wine
I bought a bottle of this wine from the shelves of Tesco Stores earlier in the year and liked it, when I saw it on special offer on the Tesco website I bought a dozen bottles. I tasted one of the bottles and found it very unapproachable , tannic and hard. On reflection I think the previous single bottle may well have been an earlier vintage. This would seem to suggest that it requires a further 12 months or so of bottle age. We shall see.