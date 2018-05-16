We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Fragata Piri Piri 99G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Fragata Piri Piri 99G
£1.50
£2.63/100g DR.WT

Product Description

  • Piri Piri Hot Peppers in Brine
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 57G

Information

Ingredients

Piri Piri Peppers, Water, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid

Storage

For best before end: see lid. Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened keep refrigerated, consume within 15 days.

Recycling info

Cap. Metal - Widely Recycled Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Importer address

  • A. Camacho UK, Ltd.,
  • Great Cambourne,
  • Cambs.,
  • CB23 6JN,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • A. Camacho UK, Ltd.,
  • Great Cambourne,
  • Cambs.,
  • CB23 6JN,
  • UK.

Return to

  • A. Camacho UK, Ltd.,
  • Great Cambourne,
  • Cambs.,
  • CB23 6JN,
  • UK.
  • www.fragata.co.uk

Drained weight

57g

Net Contents

99g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g of drained product
Energy596 kJ/142 kcal
Fat0.35g
of which saturates0.07g
Carbohydrate27.07g
of which sugars0.3g
Protein2.3g
Salt5.2g
View all Sundried Tomatoes, Capers & Antipasti

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here