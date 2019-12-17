Chicago Town Deep Dish Pepperoni 320G

Soggy bottom
Since removing the silver cooking paper from the pizza the pizzas are left soggy on the bottom and the top slides off after microwaving
Delicious and worth the money
My favourite pizzas! Loads of pepperoni and piping hot when you cook in the oven, always do for about 4 minutes less unless you want crispy ones. Great value and great taste.
really cold
Wouldn't give it to my dog
Absolute rubbish. Bought 3 different flavours, but you literally cannot taste which one you're eating. It tastes like plastic cardboard and feels you with a really bad stomach feeling. Honestly there are better frozen pizzas in Tesco. Please avoid this horrible creation.
Soggy
We used to love these but since they have removed the microwave disc for the pizza to cook on the base doesn't cook properly and stays soggy, the manufacturer say to leave on a wire rack for 2 mins after cooking......no as it gets too cold then, I won't be buying these again unless they put the discs back in.
Lovely Pizzas!.
My Favourite Microwave Pizzas by Far!.