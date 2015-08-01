By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nailene So Naturals Ovals 71513

4(5)Write a review
Nailene So Naturals Ovals 71513
£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Product Description

  • So Natural Everyday French Medium Pink 28 Nails
  • This set comes with nail adhesive, nail buffer & a manicure stick
  • 24 oval shaped false nails in 12 sizes
  • Long lasting with comfort flex technology
  • Visit nailene.com for instructional videos or professional tips.
  • Sustainable Forestry Initiative
  • Certified Sourcing
  • www.sfiprogram.org
  • SFI-00514
  • Perfect fit every time! Our So Natural nails are now much thinner to embrace your natural nail for a perfect fit every time. So comfortable, so natural, you won't even know they're there.
  • Packaged in Mexico with parts from: Nails - China, Adhesive Tabs - USA, Glue - Japan, Stick - Mexico, Buffer - China.
  • Much thinner for a perfect fit
  • Includes ultra adhesive tabs and glue
  • No damage to natural nails!
  • Easy to apply & remove
  • Wear up to 5 days
  • For medium nails

Information

Ingredients

Glue: Ethyl Cyanoacrylate, Polymethyl Methacrylate, Methylene Di-t-Butylcresol, Acetyl Tributyl Citrate, Tocopherol, Panthenol, Red 7 (CI 15850)

Preparation and Usage

  • Nail Application with Glue
  • Wear up to a week. Wear beyond 7 days is not recommended.
  • 1 Buff nail then clean. Push back cuticles.
  • 2 Apply glue to artificial nail.
  • 3 Apply glue to natural nail.
  • 4 Press and hold.
  • To Remove
  • Trim and file artificial nail. Soak in acetone polish remover until artificial nails dissolve. Do not break or peel off nails.
  • Nail Application with Ultra Adhesive Tabs
  • Wear up to 5 days.
  • 1 Choose the size that will fit your nail the best. With your fingers or a pair of tweezers remove the tab from sheet and place sticky side on nail with rounded edge near cuticle, without touching cuticle and sides of the nail.
  • 2 Press the tab flat to the nail, pressing out any bubbles. Peel off protective backing. Apply artificial nail on top and firmly press on.
  • To Remove
  • Do not pull nails off - it could cause damage. Press down on nail and slide artificial nail off natural nail. Roll adhesive off natural nail. If necessary use polish remover to remove any remaining adhesive.

Warnings

  • WARNINGS:
  • CYANOACRYLATER. DANGER! BOND EYES AND SKIN INSTANTLY. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
  • If swallowed, seek medical advice immediately and show container or label. Avoid contact with eyes and skin. Do not use if nail is inflamed or infected.

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Pacific World Corp.,
  • Aliso Viejo,
  • CA 92656,
  • USA.

Importer address

  • Pacific World Ltd.,
  • 11 Waterloo Street,
  • Birmingham,
  • B2 5TB.

Distributor address

  • Pacific World Ltd.,
  • 11 Waterloo Street,
  • Birmingham,
  • B2 5TB.

Return to

  • Pacific World Ltd.,
  • 11 Waterloo Street,
  • Birmingham,
  • B2 5TB.
  • 0121 222 5088
  • www.nailene.com

Net Contents

28 x Nails

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect nails

5 stars

Excellent value everyone thought they were my own nails look so natural

Better than most

4 stars

I prefer to do my own nails to save money and this product works very well. Especially like that tips are already rounded and not square. Would like more variety in size of each nail .

Disappointing

2 stars

I purchased these nails as they have a nice natural-looking oval shape. However after three days two of them had split; within seven days two more had split. I was on holiday at the time so was not doing any housework or chores. One of the thumb nails split when all I was doing was turning on my e-reader!

Looking good

5 stars

Oh my goodness these nails looked so natural and that helped me to feel good. I felt even better when I was asked how I managed to keep my hands and nails in such good condition! I didn't tell.....

nailene nails

5 stars

Excellent quality and stayed in place for over a week even doing housework with them.

