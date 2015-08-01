Nailene So Naturals Ovals 71513

Perfect nails
Excellent value everyone thought they were my own nails look so natural
Better than most
I prefer to do my own nails to save money and this product works very well. Especially like that tips are already rounded and not square. Would like more variety in size of each nail .
Disappointing
I purchased these nails as they have a nice natural-looking oval shape. However after three days two of them had split; within seven days two more had split. I was on holiday at the time so was not doing any housework or chores. One of the thumb nails split when all I was doing was turning on my e-reader!
Looking good
Oh my goodness these nails looked so natural and that helped me to feel good. I felt even better when I was asked how I managed to keep my hands and nails in such good condition! I didn't tell.....
nailene nails
Excellent quality and stayed in place for over a week even doing housework with them.