Total Honey Split Pot 170G

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.59/100g

Product Description

  • Fat Free Greek Recipe Strained Yoghurt with Honey
  • Pronounced: Fa-Yeh!
  • 18g sugars, 8.6g protein, 106 kcal, per 100g
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

Strained Yoghurt (80%) [Pasteurised Skimmed Milk, Live Active Yoghurt Cultures (L. Bulgaricus, S. Thermophilus, L. Acidophilus, Bifidus, L. Casei)], Honey (20%) (Blend of EU and non-EU Honeys)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigeratedDo not freeze Use By: See Lid

Name and address

  • Fage International S.A.,
  • 5, Rue des Primeurs,
  • L-2361 Strassen,
  • Luxembourg.

Return to

  • uk.fage

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 451 kJ (106 kcal)
Fat 0 g
of which saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 18.0 g
of which sugars 18.0 g
Protein 8.3 g
Salt 0.08 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Irresistible. Unless you don't like honey or Gree

5 stars

Irresistible. Unless you don't like honey or Greek yoghurt. They spelt yoghurt wrong, LOL

