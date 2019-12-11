Cheeselets 125G

Product Description
- 1-2-3 for a healthy balance
- 1 Eat Healthily
- Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet of carbohydrates, fat, protein and fibre, including plenty of fruit and vegetables.
- Get to know your Guideline Daily Amounts (GDAs) and see how much of your daily allowance each serving provides.
- 2 Keep Active
- To find out how exercise and a balanced diet can help a healthy lifestyle, visit
- www.123healthybalance.com
- 3 Enjoy the taste
- Cheese flavour snack biscuits
- Cheeselets are baked with the delicate favour of cheese. They are perfect anytime snack for all the family.
- Each 25g serving contains Calories 125 6%, Sugars 0.4g <1%, Fat 6.4g 9%, Saturates 2.2g 11%, Salt 0.6g 10% of an adult's guideline daily amount
- This pack contains approximately 5 servings
- Baked not fried
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 125g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil, Cheese Flavour [Dried Cheese, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Dextrose, Flavourings, Dried Yeast Extract, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Dried Garlic, Malic Acid, Colour: Paprika Extract, Cayenne Extract], Dried Powdered Cheese (3%), Dried Autolysed Yeast, Salt, Raising Agent: Ammonium Bicarbonate
Allergy Information
- Contains: Gluten, Milk, Wheat
- May Contain: Soya\Soybeans
Name and address
- Jacob's Bakery,
- Consumer Services Department,
- P.O. Box 8026,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 9AE.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our Careline if you have any questions, comments or suggestions, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
- Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
- UK 08081 449454
- Mail:
- Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com
Net Contents
125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 25g Serving
|Energy (kJ)
|2085
|521
|(kcal)
|499
|125
|Protein
|9.7g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|55.5g
|13.9g
|of which Sugars
|1.6g
|0.4g
|Fat
|25.6g
|6.4g
|of which Saturates
|8.6g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|0.9g
|Sodium*
|1.0g
|0.3g
|*equivalent as Salt
|2.5g
|0.6g
