Robinsons Hydro Orange & Pineapple 8X200ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Robinsons Hydro Orange & Pineapple 8X200ml
£ 3.00
£0.19/100ml
Each 200ml bottle contains:
  • Energy10kJ 2kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.04g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 5kJ/1kcal

Product Description

  • Sugar Free Still Spring Water Drink with Natural Orange and Pineapple Flavourings with Sweeteners
  • No added sugar
  • Made with spring water
  • No artificial colours or flavourings
  • Pack size: 1600ml
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Spring Water (99.6%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Orange and Pineapple Flavourings, Preservatives (Dimethyl Dicarbonate, Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K)

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottles.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 x 200ml bottles

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • WARNING: CHOKING RISK. These cap contain small parts. Not suitable for children under 36 months.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Return to

  • Want to get in touch? Call our Consumer Helpline in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1 800 696 127 or visit www.fruitshoot.com and email us
  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

8 x 200ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:
Energy 5kJ/1kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 0g
of which sugars 0g
Protein 0g
Salt 0.02g

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: CHOKING RISK. These cap contain small parts. Not suitable for children under 36 months.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

