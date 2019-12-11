Kohinoor Extra Long Basmati Rice 2Kg

Product Description
- Extra Long Basmati Rice
- For Recipe Ideas please visit www.kohinoor-joy.com
- Kohinoor Extra Long Basmati Rice is specially selected for its longer grains and nurtured with the snow fed waters of the Himalayas. Ideal for Today's Recipes
- On cooking, our Extra Long Basmati Rice results in distinct longer grains with soft texture, a hallmark of our thorough quality practices, strict sourcing & milling policy. It is the jewel to adorn dining tables across the world.
- Kohinoor Basmati has been a long established name as a trusted basmati brand perfected for over 38 years.
- Finest Himalayan basmati
- Best suited for all modern cuisines
- Pack size: 2kg
Information
Storage
Store in a cool dark place. Once opened keep tightly closed and use within best before end date
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Adjust times according to your particular oven. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Hob
Instructions: 1. Allow 60g uncooked rice per person and rinse well in cold water.
2. Take a large pan of water. Add a pinch of salt if desired. Bring it to boil.
3. Add the rice and return to the boil. Reduce to a low heat, cover and simmer for 10-12 minutes or until the rice is well cooked and the water is absorbed. Avoid opening the lid or stirring the rice too frequently.
4. Remove from heat, drain well and stand for 2-5 minutes. Fluff with a fork and serve.
Produce of
Milled & packed in UK
Name and address
- Indo European Foods Ltd.,
- 40 Langer Road,
- Felixstowe,
- Suffolk,
- IP11 2BF.
Return to
- For all other enquiries email us at helpline@kohinoorfoods.co.uk or write to us at the office address.
Net Contents
2kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1510kJ/
|-
|355kcal
|Fat
|1.2g
|Of which saturates
|0.26g
|Carbohydrates
|76.6g
|Of which sugars
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|Protein
|9.4g
|Salt
|0g
