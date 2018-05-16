We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tilda White & Wholegrain Basmat Basmati Rice 250G

image 1 of Tilda White & Wholegrain Basmat Basmati Rice 250G
Per 125g serving
  • Energy784kJ 186kcal
    9%
  • Fat2.5g
    4%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt<0.03g
    <11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 627kJ/148kcal

Product Description

  • White & Wholegrain Basmati Rice Blend
  • Visit tilda.com for more delicious recipe inspiration.
  • Contact us via feedback@tilda.com.
  • Our delicious Pure Basmati grains combine with nutty Wholegrain for a tasty and nutritious accompaniment to any dish.
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere for extra freshness.
  • Registered trademarks.
  • Copyright Tilda 2020.
  • White & Brown
  • Gluten Free
  • Ready in 2 Mins
  • No Added Salt
  • Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Pack size: 250G
  • No Added Salt

Information

Ingredients

Natural Basmati Rice - Steamed (49%), Natural Wholegrain Basmati Rice - Steamed (49%), Rice Bran Oil

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days. Do not consume if pack is damaged or pierced.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Take care when handling the heated pouch. Microwave ovens may vary.
Adjust cooking time accordingly. Best served hot but can be consumed cold.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Stir Fry for 3 Mins, Serve & Enjoy

Produce of

Made in the UK from imported and local ingredients

Number of uses

2 servings per pack: Serving size 125g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Tilda,
  • PO Box 550,
  • Rainham,
  • RM13 9AE,
  • UK.
  • Manassen Foods Australia Pty Ltd,

Return to

  • Tilda,
  • PO Box 550,
  • Rainham,
  • RM13 9AE,
  • UK.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g Serving
Energy 627kJ/148kcal784kJ/186kcal
Fat 2.0g2.5g
of which saturates 0.5g0.6g
Carbohydrate 27.6g34.5g
of which sugars 0.1g0.1g
Fibre 2.0g2.5g
Protein 4.0g5.0g
Salt <0.03g<0.03g
2 servings per pack: Serving size 125g--

