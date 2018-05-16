Tilda White & Wholegrain Basmat Basmati Rice 250G

- Energy784kJ 186kcal9%
Product Description
- White & Wholegrain Basmati Rice Blend
- Visit tilda.com for more delicious recipe inspiration.
- Contact us via feedback@tilda.com.
- Our delicious Pure Basmati grains combine with nutty Wholegrain for a tasty and nutritious accompaniment to any dish.
- Packed in a protective atmosphere for extra freshness.
- Registered trademarks.
- Copyright Tilda 2020.
- White & Brown
- Gluten Free
- Ready in 2 Mins
- No Added Salt
- Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
Natural Basmati Rice - Steamed (49%), Natural Wholegrain Basmati Rice - Steamed (49%), Rice Bran Oil
Storage
Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days. Do not consume if pack is damaged or pierced.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Take care when handling the heated pouch. Microwave ovens may vary.
Adjust cooking time accordingly. Best served hot but can be consumed cold.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Stir Fry for 3 Mins, Serve & Enjoy
Produce of
Made in the UK from imported and local ingredients
Number of uses
2 servings per pack: Serving size 125g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Tilda,
- PO Box 550,
- Rainham,
- RM13 9AE,
- UK.
- Manassen Foods Australia Pty Ltd,
Return to
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g Serving
|Energy
|627kJ/148kcal
|784kJ/186kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|2.5g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|27.6g
|34.5g
|of which sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|2.5g
|Protein
|4.0g
|5.0g
|Salt
|<0.03g
|<0.03g
