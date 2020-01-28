By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Black Bean Cooking Sauce 500G

Tesco Black Bean Cooking Sauce 500G
£ 0.80
£0.16/100g
1/4 of a jar
  • Energy237kJ 56kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars6.4g
    7%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 189kJ / 45kcal

Product Description

  • A black bean cooking sauce with red peppers and onion.
  • A TASTE OF CHINA Made with whole black beans for a richer, darker, malty flavour
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Water, Black Beans (4%), Red Pepper (4%), Onion (4%), Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Demerara Sugar, Malted Barley Extract, Garlic, Ginger Purée, Toasted Sesame Oil, Ground Ginger, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Garlic Purée, Black Pepper.

Black Beans contains: Black Soya Beans, Sea Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days and by date shown.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar (125g)
Energy189kJ / 45kcal237kJ / 56kcal
Fat0.6g0.8g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate9.4g11.8g
Sugars5.1g6.4g
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein0.2g0.3g
Salt0.5g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Awful! - Synthetic, bland & tasteless.

1 stars

Awful! - Synthetic, bland & tasteless.

