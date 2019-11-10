Tesco Large Garlic Each

Size misrepresented
This garlic is large when compared with a grape but puny when compared with the many varieties of garlic I used to grow. Subjective terms such as large, medium and small should be banned.
mmm garlic
Good sized cloves, strong flavour. I would say the standard sized ones are tiny so this is by no means large, but its a keeper in the kitchen. I buy nearly every week
not good
Strange taste, this is elephant garlic, related to leek not a true garlic.
The garlic bulb was no "larger" than you would find in a pack of bulbs from a competitor thereby making it very overpriced. The quality was also not as good.
Does not need plastic packaging
very good quality
A bit expensive but very good quality and the only ones worth buying.
Sometimes arrive mouldy inside
Too often these large garlic bulbs (which now appear to be undated) are mouldy inside when the cloves are separated.