Tesco Large Garlic Each

£ 0.50
£0.50/each
Per 10g
  • Energy47kJ 11kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 466kJ / 110kcal

Product Description

  • Large garlic.
  • Robust & Flavoursome. Carefully harvested and naturally sun dried
Information

Ingredients

Garlic

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produce of China, Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove all packaging.  Wash before use.  

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 bulb

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 10g
Energy466kJ / 110kcal47kJ / 11kcal
Fat0.6g0.1g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate16.3g1.6g
Sugars1.6g0.2g
Fibre4.1g0.4g
Protein7.9g0.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Size misrepresented

2 stars

This garlic is large when compared with a grape but puny when compared with the many varieties of garlic I used to grow. Subjective terms such as large, medium and small should be banned.

mmm garlic

5 stars

Good sized cloves, strong flavour. I would say the standard sized ones are tiny so this is by no means large, but its a keeper in the kitchen. I buy nearly every week

not good

1 stars

Strange taste, this is elephant garlic, related to leek not a true garlic.

The garlic bulb was no "larger" than you would fin

1 stars

The garlic bulb was no "larger" than you would find in a pack of bulbs from a competitor thereby making it very overpriced. The quality was also not as good.

Does not need plastic packaging

3 stars

Does not need plastic packaging

very good quality

5 stars

A bit expensive but very good quality and the only ones worth buying.

Sometimes arrive mouldy inside

2 stars

Too often these large garlic bulbs (which now appear to be undated) are mouldy inside when the cloves are separated.

