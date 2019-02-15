Tesco Sweet & Sour Sauce 500G

Dont waste your money and time.
Revolting. Smells like tinned vegetable soup and is full of overcooked veg. It doesnt even remotely resemble sweet and sour. Ive wasted two whole chicken breasts in it. Bin fodder.
a nice brake from the norn .clean , good food, better than top makes
i bought this because my main brand was out of stock and like this better so stick with it now
Great with rice
Was both sweet and sour, does what it says on the jar.
Great taste
I bought this a few month ago and it is fast becoming a regular feature in my basket. My husband will eat the whole jar if he can get away with it.