Tesco Sweet & Sour Sauce 500G

£ 0.80
£0.16/100g
1/4 of a jar
  • Energy417kJ 98kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars19.7g
    22%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 328kJ / 77kcal

Product Description

  • A cooking sauce with pineapple and red peppers and green peppers.
  • A TASTE OF CHINA With chunky pineapple and sliced bell peppers for a vibrant fruity bite.
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Pineapple Juice From Concentrate, Tomato Purée, Sugar, Onion, Pineapple (4%), Carrot, Spirit Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch, Red Pepper (2.5%), Green Pepper (2.5%), Pineapple Juice, Bamboo Shoot, Salt, Ginger Purée, Tamarind Concentrate, Colour (Paprika Extract), Black Pepper.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

510g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar (127g)
Energy328kJ / 77kcal417kJ / 98kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate18.4g23.4g
Sugars15.5g19.7g
Fibre0.4g0.5g
Protein0.5g0.6g
Salt0.4g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Dont waste your money and time.

1 stars

Revolting. Smells like tinned vegetable soup and is full of overcooked veg. It doesnt even remotely resemble sweet and sour. Ive wasted two whole chicken breasts in it. Bin fodder.

a nice brake from the norn .clean , good food, better than top makes

5 stars

i bought this because my main brand was out of stock and like this better so stick with it now

Great with rice

4 stars

Was both sweet and sour, does what it says on the jar.

Great taste

5 stars

I bought this a few month ago and it is fast becoming a regular feature in my basket. My husband will eat the whole jar if he can get away with it.

