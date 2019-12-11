By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
San Pellegrino Sparkling Aranciata6x330ml

4.5(134)Write a review
San Pellegrino Sparkling Aranciata6x330ml
£ 2.50
£0.13/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Sparkling Orange Beverage with 16% Orange Juice from Concentrate, with Sugar and Sweetener.
  • SANPELLEGRINO Aranciata (Orange) is characterized by the wonderful citrusy finish and intense aromas of real juice and peel from sun-ripened oranges. It's a unique Italian treat inspired by homemade Aranciata: a carbonated drink mixing real orange juice, carbonated water and sugar.
  • An Italian tradition since 1932, SANPELLEGRINO Sparkling Fruit Beverages have delighted the world with their authentic Italian taste. Simply peel back the foil cover and allow your senses to take in the sun-ripened fruit. Its unique and intense taste make every moment special and allow you to enjoy life deliziosa any time you choose.
  • If a portion is 1 can (330ml)
  • Sparkling Orange Beverage with 16% orange juice from concentrate, with sugar and sweeteners
  • Pack size: 1980ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Orange Juice from Concentrate (16%), Sugar, Carbon Dioxide, Orange Extract, Acid: Citric Acid, Stabilisers: Pectins, Natural Orange Flavouring, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides, Natural Flavourings, Sweetener from natural origin

Storage

Store in a clean, cool, dry and odourless place, away from direct sunlight and freezing temperatures.Best before: see base of can.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 portions

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Sanpellegrino S.p.A.,
  • San Pellegrino Terme (BG),
  • Loc. Ruspino,
  • Italy.

Return to

  • UK Consumer Enquiries (Mon-Fri 9am-5pm):
  • Freephone - 0800 000030
  • PO Box No 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Ireland: Stafford Lynch Ltd.
  • Tel: (+353.1) 802 3100

Net Contents

6 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer Portion% RI* Per Portion
Energy 87kJ286kJ
-20kcal67kcal3%
Fat 0g0g0%
of which saturates 0g0g0%
Carbohydrates 4.7g15.5g6%
of which sugars 4.7g15.5g17%
Fibre 0g0g-
Protein 0.1g0.4g1%
Salt 0g0g0%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Pack contains 6 portions---

134 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious

5 stars

Lovely drink. Really refreshing. Our whole family really enjoy it

A Genuine Orange Taste

5 stars

San Pellegrino Sparkling Aranciata is very refreshing, with a natural orange taste and lightly sparkling. It is a great alternative to other orange sodas, which can taste artificial. The latest recipe has lower sugar content than it used to. It still tastes great and makes it so much better for me to drink being a diabetic. It's well worth the money for such a genuine orange taste.

Refreshingly orange

5 stars

It’s refreshing and defiantly a drink to drink cold! Nice flavour

Refreshing & natural

5 stars

This fizzy orange juice has a natural fresh orange flavour as it contains real orange concentrate that is not too sweet and doesn't taste artificial, like an orangeade for grown ups. The zingy orange flavour is very refreshing as it's really fizzy and yet the bubbles taste smooth. It perks me up in the afternoon and I feel it's more healthy than other fizzy orange drinks.

Lovely jubbly and bubbly!

4 stars

My family and I were looking for a healthy alternative to soft drinks and fortunately had the opportunity to try Sanpellegrino Aranciata. Luckily for me and my wallet, it was well worth it, everyone young and old were really impressed with this drink and it felt quite premium and a special treat. Key pluses were natural and nothing artificial, a big win in our household!

Lacks flavour.

3 stars

It's a okay drink but lacks a powerful flavour kick. Taste like water with a hint of orange.

Simply Perfect

5 stars

I received the SANPELLEGRINO Aranciata Orange as part of an online survey to provide an unbiased review after tasting it. SANPELLEGRINO Aranciata (Orange) is very Italian and has a lovely citrusy taste with intense aromas of real juice and peel from sun-ripened oranges. SANPELLEGRINO contain 18% fruit Juice. The can has a foil cover which prevents it from any dust accumulating on the lid. The picture on the can is very eye catching and looks unique. The drink is best served chilled and I enjoyed it plain or with a vodka and a dash of lemon. I tried a cocktail with vodka and a bit of Tequila with ice and some slices of line and it was just a perfect drink to give a slight high during the Christmas season. SANPELLEGRINO has the perfect fizz to quench your thirst. I am not a great fan of fizzy drinks but SANPELLEGRINO has certainly change my opinion. The only concern I see is the sugar level but reducing this will probably change the taste of the drink. I will definitely recommend this for the perfect taste and as a great mixer for an Orange based cocktail.

Very refreshing

4 stars

It was very refreshing, tasted very natural and was a nice alternative to more chemically tasting orange sodas.

Still ok but not as good as it was

3 stars

The Sanpellegrino drinks used to have a real fruity kick and tang of sharp fruit which is what made them stand out as a premium product against their wishywashy competitors. The new recipe has reduced the amount of sugar and added yucky natural sweetners and in doing so has also lost a lot of the flavour that I loved about this brand. It still tastes ok, and makes a good mixer, but I feel they have "sold out" a little bit and cheapened the product by making the above changes, and yet they haven't reduced the price for the consumer.

Not very nice

3 stars

Love the company and bringing out new flavours for people but this has been a let down for me. The taste is not great. needs more flavour as it lack. Love the design of the product and the fact that it has a cover on the top

1-10 of 134 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

