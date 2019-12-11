San Pellegrino Sparkling Aranciata6x330ml

Delicious
Lovely drink. Really refreshing. Our whole family really enjoy it
A Genuine Orange Taste
San Pellegrino Sparkling Aranciata is very refreshing, with a natural orange taste and lightly sparkling. It is a great alternative to other orange sodas, which can taste artificial. The latest recipe has lower sugar content than it used to. It still tastes great and makes it so much better for me to drink being a diabetic. It's well worth the money for such a genuine orange taste.
Refreshingly orange
It’s refreshing and defiantly a drink to drink cold! Nice flavour
Refreshing & natural
This fizzy orange juice has a natural fresh orange flavour as it contains real orange concentrate that is not too sweet and doesn't taste artificial, like an orangeade for grown ups. The zingy orange flavour is very refreshing as it's really fizzy and yet the bubbles taste smooth. It perks me up in the afternoon and I feel it's more healthy than other fizzy orange drinks.
Lovely jubbly and bubbly!
My family and I were looking for a healthy alternative to soft drinks and fortunately had the opportunity to try Sanpellegrino Aranciata. Luckily for me and my wallet, it was well worth it, everyone young and old were really impressed with this drink and it felt quite premium and a special treat. Key pluses were natural and nothing artificial, a big win in our household!
Lacks flavour.
It's a okay drink but lacks a powerful flavour kick. Taste like water with a hint of orange.
Simply Perfect
I received the SANPELLEGRINO Aranciata Orange as part of an online survey to provide an unbiased review after tasting it. SANPELLEGRINO Aranciata (Orange) is very Italian and has a lovely citrusy taste with intense aromas of real juice and peel from sun-ripened oranges. SANPELLEGRINO contain 18% fruit Juice. The can has a foil cover which prevents it from any dust accumulating on the lid. The picture on the can is very eye catching and looks unique. The drink is best served chilled and I enjoyed it plain or with a vodka and a dash of lemon. I tried a cocktail with vodka and a bit of Tequila with ice and some slices of line and it was just a perfect drink to give a slight high during the Christmas season. SANPELLEGRINO has the perfect fizz to quench your thirst. I am not a great fan of fizzy drinks but SANPELLEGRINO has certainly change my opinion. The only concern I see is the sugar level but reducing this will probably change the taste of the drink. I will definitely recommend this for the perfect taste and as a great mixer for an Orange based cocktail.
Very refreshing
It was very refreshing, tasted very natural and was a nice alternative to more chemically tasting orange sodas.
Still ok but not as good as it was
The Sanpellegrino drinks used to have a real fruity kick and tang of sharp fruit which is what made them stand out as a premium product against their wishywashy competitors. The new recipe has reduced the amount of sugar and added yucky natural sweetners and in doing so has also lost a lot of the flavour that I loved about this brand. It still tastes ok, and makes a good mixer, but I feel they have "sold out" a little bit and cheapened the product by making the above changes, and yet they haven't reduced the price for the consumer.
Not very nice
Love the company and bringing out new flavours for people but this has been a let down for me. The taste is not great. needs more flavour as it lack. Love the design of the product and the fact that it has a cover on the top