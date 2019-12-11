San Pellegrino Sparkling Limonata 6X330ml

Lovely and light - the perfect refreshment!
Absolutely love lemon flavour anyway but this is a gorgeous drink, totally refreshing and really light and sparkly. Always my go to cold drink when out and about.
Tangy tingly refreshment
Tangy tingly refreshment full of sunshine. Quite sharp but amazing in a cocktail.
One of the best fizzy lemon drinks about
A lovely refreshing Lemon Drink, its really tangy and has a strong taste. Really comes through well and feels great when its been chilled in the fridge. Love the cap on the top of the can so you know its ok to drink straight from the can and has been kept clean.
Fizzy Dizzy Mixer
I received the SANPELLEGRINO Limonata Lemon as part of an online survey to provide an unbiased review after tasting it. SANPELLEGRINO Limonata is very Italian and a perfect lemonade drink which can be enjoyed on its own or as a mixer with some mint leaves. I don’t believe there is any fizzy drink that comes close to this and I absolutely love the taste. I found the lemon taste to be on a stronger side so I mixed mine with sparking water and the taste was just perfect. Added a few ice cubes with some mint leaves with a dash of ginger. Perfect after a meal. The can come with a foil cap which protect the can from germs and dust particles which is brilliant. The only concern I find is the sugar content but altering the sugar will change the taste. In my opinion, SANPELLEGRINO Limonata is a drink made for individuals with PASSION and I definitely recommend it.
Refreshing
Refreshing and very tasty with the right amount of tart with the added bonus of less calories. The flavour is not overpowering at all and doesnt gave that synthetic taste. This is probably my favourite.
very lemony very sharpe super tasty with slight af
very lemony very sharpe super tasty with slight aftertaste. great over ice.
Grown up lemonade
A grown up drink, very refreshing but slight bitter aftertaste
Great quality product
In a time we are obsessed with fizzy drinks,its great to see a healthier alternative. My daughter loves this product, great flavour. I used as a mixer with alcohol.
Tangy and refreshing
Live the taste of fresh lemons and the refreshing taste of this fizzy drink.
Lovely jubbly and lemon bubbly!
My family and I were looking for a healthy alternative to soft drinks and fortunately had the opportunity to try Sanpellegrino Limonata. Luckily for me and my wallet, it was well worth it, everyone young and old were really impressed with this drink and it felt quite premium and a special treat. Key pluses were natural and nothing artificial, a big win in our household!