San Pellegrino Sparkling Limonata 6X330ml

San Pellegrino Sparkling Limonata 6X330ml
Product Description

  • Sparkling Lemon Beverage with 16% Lemon Juice, with Sugar and Sweetener.
  • The finest sun-ripened lemons of Southern Italy give SANPELLEGRINO Limonata (Lemon) its authentic citrus sparkle. It's a perfect balance of pleasingly tart and sweet notes, characterized by the intense, fragrant aroma of lemon juice.
  • An Italian tradition since 1932, SANPELLEGRINO Sparkling Fruit Beverages have delighted the world with their authentic Italian taste. Simply peel back the foil cover and allow your senses to take in the sun-ripened fruit. Its unique and intense taste make every moment special and allow you to enjoy life deliziosa any time you choose.
  • If a portion is 1 can (330ml)
  • Sparkling Lemon Beverage with 16% lemon juice, with sugar and sweeteners
  • Pack size: 1980ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (Lemon Juice from Concentrate (11%), Lemon Juice (5%)), Sugar, Carbon Dioxide, Natural Lemon Flavouring, Stabilisers: Pectins, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides, Natural Flavourings, Sweetener from natural origin

Storage

Store in a clean, cool, dry and odourless place, away from direct sunlight and freezing temperatures.Best before: see base of can.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 portions

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Sanpellegrino S.p.A.,
  • San Pellegrino Terme (BG),
  • Loc. Ruspino,
  • Italy.

Return to

  • UK Consumer Enquiries (Mon-Fri 9am-5pm):
  • Freephone - 0800 000030
  • PO Box No 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Ireland: Stafford Lynch Ltd.
  • Tel: (+353.1) 802 3100

Net Contents

6 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer Portion% RI* Per Portion
Energy 91kJ302kJ
-22kcal71kcal4%
Fat 0g0g0%
of which saturates 0g0g0%
Carbohydrates 4.7g15.5g6%
of which sugars 4.7g15.5g17%
Fibre 0.1g0.3g-
Protein 0g0g0%
Salt 0g0g0%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Pack contains 6 portions---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Lovely and light - the perfect refreshment!

5 stars

Absolutely love lemon flavour anyway but this is a gorgeous drink, totally refreshing and really light and sparkly. Always my go to cold drink when out and about.

Tangy tingly refreshment

5 stars

Tangy tingly refreshment full of sunshine. Quite sharp but amazing in a cocktail.

One of the best fizzy lemon drinks about

4 stars

A lovely refreshing Lemon Drink, its really tangy and has a strong taste. Really comes through well and feels great when its been chilled in the fridge. Love the cap on the top of the can so you know its ok to drink straight from the can and has been kept clean.

Fizzy Dizzy Mixer

5 stars

I received the SANPELLEGRINO Limonata Lemon as part of an online survey to provide an unbiased review after tasting it. SANPELLEGRINO Limonata is very Italian and a perfect lemonade drink which can be enjoyed on its own or as a mixer with some mint leaves. I don’t believe there is any fizzy drink that comes close to this and I absolutely love the taste. I found the lemon taste to be on a stronger side so I mixed mine with sparking water and the taste was just perfect. Added a few ice cubes with some mint leaves with a dash of ginger. Perfect after a meal. The can come with a foil cap which protect the can from germs and dust particles which is brilliant. The only concern I find is the sugar content but altering the sugar will change the taste. In my opinion, SANPELLEGRINO Limonata is a drink made for individuals with PASSION and I definitely recommend it.

Refreshing

5 stars

Refreshing and very tasty with the right amount of tart with the added bonus of less calories. The flavour is not overpowering at all and doesnt gave that synthetic taste. This is probably my favourite.

very lemony very sharpe super tasty with slight af

4 stars

very lemony very sharpe super tasty with slight aftertaste. great over ice.

Grown up lemonade

4 stars

A grown up drink, very refreshing but slight bitter aftertaste

Great quality product

5 stars

In a time we are obsessed with fizzy drinks,its great to see a healthier alternative. My daughter loves this product, great flavour. I used as a mixer with alcohol.

Tangy and refreshing

5 stars

Live the taste of fresh lemons and the refreshing taste of this fizzy drink.

Lovely jubbly and lemon bubbly!

4 stars

My family and I were looking for a healthy alternative to soft drinks and fortunately had the opportunity to try Sanpellegrino Limonata. Luckily for me and my wallet, it was well worth it, everyone young and old were really impressed with this drink and it felt quite premium and a special treat. Key pluses were natural and nothing artificial, a big win in our household!

