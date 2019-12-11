By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Blue Dragon Rice Vinegar 150Ml

Blue Dragon Rice Vinegar 150Ml
£ 1.90
£1.27/100ml

Product Description

  • Rice vinegar.
  • Great for dipping sauces & dressings
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 150ml

Information

Ingredients

White Rice Vinegar (99%), Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight. Close cap after use and consume by best before date.

Produce of

Produced and packed in the EU

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Kiriana House,
  • Kiribati Way,
  • Leigh,
  • Lancashire,
  • WN7 5RS,

Return to

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 80kJ/19kcal
Fat <0.5g
of which saturates <0.1g
Carbohydrate 1.1g
of which sugars <0.5g
Protein <0.5g
Salt 1.0g

