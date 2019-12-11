Blue Dragon Rice Vinegar 150Ml

Product Description
- Rice vinegar.
- Great for dipping sauces & dressings
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 150ml
Information
Ingredients
White Rice Vinegar (99%), Salt
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts and Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight. Close cap after use and consume by best before date.
Produce of
Produced and packed in the EU
Name and address
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Kiriana House,
- Kiribati Way,
- Leigh,
- Lancashire,
- WN7 5RS,
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|80kJ/19kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|1.1g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|Salt
|1.0g
