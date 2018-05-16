By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Blue Dragon Fish Sauce 150Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Blue Dragon Fish Sauce 150Ml
£ 1.70
£1.14/100ml

Product Description

  • Fish sauce.
  Add to Thai curries, soups & dressings
  • Add to Thai curries, soups & dressings
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 150ml

Information

Ingredients

Anchovy Extract (68%) (Fish), Salt, Sugar, Water

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume by best before date indicated.

Produce of

Made in Thailand. Packed in the EU

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Under certain conditions salt crystals may form in this product. These are entirely harmless.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Kiriana House,
  • Kiribati Way,
  • Leigh,
  • Lancashire,
  • WN7 5RS,

Return to

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Kiriana House,
  • Kiribati Way,
  • Leigh,
  • Lancashire,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 0195 617
  • www.bluedragon.co.uk

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 304kJ/73kcal
Fat <0.5g
of which saturates <0.1g
Carbohydrate 11.6g
of which sugars 9.1g
Protein 6.6g
Salt 26.7g

Safety information

View more safety information

Under certain conditions salt crystals may form in this product. These are entirely harmless.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

