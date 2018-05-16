Blue Dragon Fish Sauce 150Ml

Product Description
- Fish sauce.
- Add to Thai curries, soups & dressings
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 150ml
Information
Ingredients
Anchovy Extract (68%) (Fish), Salt, Sugar, Water
Allergy Information
- May also contain Peanuts and Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume by best before date indicated.
Produce of
Made in Thailand. Packed in the EU
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Under certain conditions salt crystals may form in this product. These are entirely harmless.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Kiriana House,
- Kiribati Way,
- Leigh,
- Lancashire,
- WN7 5RS,
Return to
- UK: 0800 0195 617
- www.bluedragon.co.uk
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|304kJ/73kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|11.6g
|of which sugars
|9.1g
|Protein
|6.6g
|Salt
|26.7g
Safety information
