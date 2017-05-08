Chupa Chups Xxl Lolly 29G
Offer
Product Description
- Lollipop with Bubble Gum Centre, Apple Flavour. Lollipop with Bubble Gum Centre, Cola Flavour.
- Pack size: 29g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Soya
- May Contain: Milk
Name and address
- Chupa Chups S.A.U.,
- Polígono Sector Serra,
- C/Les Masies nº16.,
- 08635 Sant Esteve Sesrovires (Barcelona),
- Spain.
Return to
- Chupa Chups S.A.U.,
- Polígono Sector Serra,
- C/Les Masies nº16.,
- 08635 Sant Esteve Sesrovires (Barcelona),
- Spain.
Net Contents
29g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Gum Base, Acids (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Colours (E162, E100), Humectant (Glycerol), Flavourings, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Antioxidant (E321)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Soya
- May Contain: Milk
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Gum Base, Acids (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Humectant (Glycerol), Flavourings, Colours (E162), Malt Extract (from Barley), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Antioxidant (E321)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Soya
- May Contain: Milk
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019