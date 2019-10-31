Tesco Thai Spicy Cracker Mix 60G

The Best Crackers
Absolutely delicious - so much nicer than regular prawn crackers. I actually prefer these to the crackers you get at Thai restaurants.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2010kJ / 480kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cassava, Tapioca Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Leek, Red Chilli, Salt, White Pepper Extract, Ginger Root Gingerols, Ginger Powder, Turmeric Powder, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Paprika, Carrot, Black Pepper Extract.
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened consume within 2 days.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 3 servings
Film. Plastic not currently recycled
60g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/3 of a bag (20g)
|Energy
|2010kJ / 480kcal
|402kJ / 96kcal
|Fat
|21.4g
|4.3g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|69.0g
|13.8g
|Sugars
|10.4g
|2.1g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|0.7g
|Protein
|1.2g
|0.2g
|Salt
|2.1g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
