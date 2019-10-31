By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Thai Spicy Cracker Mix 60G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Thai Spicy Cracker Mix 60G
£ 1.00
£1.67/100g
⅓ of a bag
  • Energy402kJ 96kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.3g
    6%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2010kJ / 480kcal

Product Description

  • Fried tapioca vegetable crackers.
  • A TASTE OF THAILAND A crunchy mix of three different crackers with a warming hint of chilli
  • A taste of Thailand
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 60g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cassava, Tapioca Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Leek, Red Chilli, Salt, White Pepper Extract, Ginger Root Gingerols, Ginger Powder, Turmeric Powder, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Paprika, Carrot, Black Pepper Extract.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

Net Contents

60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/3 of a bag (20g)
Energy2010kJ / 480kcal402kJ / 96kcal
Fat21.4g4.3g
Saturates1.6g0.3g
Carbohydrate69.0g13.8g
Sugars10.4g2.1g
Fibre3.4g0.7g
Protein1.2g0.2g
Salt2.1g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

The Best Crackers

5 stars

Absolutely delicious - so much nicer than regular prawn crackers. I actually prefer these to the crackers you get at Thai restaurants.

