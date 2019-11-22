Pitch Chocolate Chip Brioche Roll 6 Pack

tastes great
Love the fact that they are individually wrapped and best of all they taste great. I was hesitant at the individually wrapped part from an environmental point of view but this means there is less waste so its a balancing act I guess?
Wheat Flour 38%, Chocolate Chips 13.5% (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin), Leaven 8% (Wheat Flour 4.5%, Water, Salt), Rapeseed Oil, Eggs, Sugar, Water, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers: Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, E481, Yeast, Psyllium Fibre, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Thickener: Guar Gum, Flavouring (Milk), Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Milk Proteins
Store in cool dry placeBest before: see back of pack.
Produced in France
6 x 37.5g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per brioche rolls (37.5g)
|Reference intake of an average adult
|Energy
|1646 kJ
|617 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|393 kcal
|147 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|16 g
|6 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|4 g
|1.5 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|52 g
|20 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|16 g
|6 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|2.8 g
|1.05 g
|-
|Protein
|7.8 g
|2.9 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.92 g
|0.35 g
|6 g
