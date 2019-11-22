By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pitch Chocolate Chip Brioche Roll 6 Pack

  • 6 Brioche with Chocolate Chips
  • Pitch is a delicious, soft brioche roll with a generous amount of dark chocolate chips. They are individually wrapped making them great for lunch boxes, picnics, car journeys and much more!
  • PITCH was created in 1986 and was one of the Pasquier sons ideas. His children would take brioche as snacks when they were out playing sports and decided that they wanted to make their half-time boost more exciting by opening their brioche and putting a chocolate bar into the middle. This gave their father the idea of filling the first Pitch with its delicious flavour.
  • Perfect to enjoy at home or on the go!
  • Free gift in every pack
  • Individually wrapped
  • Tried tested approved - family panel
  • No artificial colours & preservatives
  • No preservatives
  • No hydrogenated fats
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Wheat Flour 38%, Chocolate Chips 13.5% (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin), Leaven 8% (Wheat Flour 4.5%, Water, Salt), Rapeseed Oil, Eggs, Sugar, Water, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers: Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, E481, Yeast, Psyllium Fibre, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Thickener: Guar Gum, Flavouring (Milk), Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Milk Proteins

  • This product may contain Peanuts and Nuts

Store in cool dry placeBest before: see back of pack.

Produced in France

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Preservatives

  • Brioche Pasquier UK,
  • 8 Garamonde Drive,
  • Wymbush,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK8 8DF.

  • Get in Touch
  • We're happy to hear your comments and suggestions! Go to: www.briochepasquier.co.uk or write to
  • Brioche Pasquier UK,
  • 8 Garamonde Drive,
  • Wymbush,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK8 8DF.
  • With all correspondence please include a product name and best before label.

6 x 37.5g ℮

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer brioche rolls (37.5g)Reference intake of an average adult
Energy 1646 kJ617 kJ8400 kJ
-393 kcal147 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 16 g6 g70 g
of which Saturates 4 g1.5 g20 g
Carbohydrate 52 g20 g260 g
of which Sugars 16 g6 g90 g
Fibre 2.8 g1.05 g-
Protein 7.8 g2.9 g50 g
Salt 0.92 g0.35 g6 g

tastes great

5 stars

Love the fact that they are individually wrapped and best of all they taste great. I was hesitant at the individually wrapped part from an environmental point of view but this means there is less waste so its a balancing act I guess?

