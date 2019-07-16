By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pitch Chocolate Brioche Roll 6 Pack

image 1 of Pitch Chocolate Brioche Roll 6 Pack
£ 1.50
£0.25/each

Product Description

  • 6 Brioche with Chocolate Filling with Hazelnuts
  • Pitch is a delicious, soft brioche roll with a generous amount of dark hazelnut chocolate flavour filling. They are individually wrapped making them great for lunch boxes, picnics, car journeys and much more!
  • PITCH was created in 1986 and was one of the Pasquier sons ideas. His children would take brioche as snacks when they were out playing sports and decided that they wanted to make their half-time boost more exciting by opening their brioche and putting a chocolate bar into the middle. This gave their father the idea of filling the first Pitch with its delicious flavour.
  • A PITCH For every pitch!
  • Perfect to enjoy at home or on the go!
  • Free gift in every pack
  • Individually wrapped
  • Tried tested approved- family panel
  • No artificial colours & preservatives
  • No preservatives
  • No hydrogenated fats
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour 28%, Chocolate Flavoured Filling 28% [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Chocolate 4.9% (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Reduced-Fat Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Lactose (Milk), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin), Hazelnuts, Thickener, Maize Starch, Whole Milk Powder, Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Sugar, Leaven 9% (Wheat Flour 5%, Water, Salt), Eggs, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Psyllium Fibre, Emulsifier: Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Thickener: Guar Gum, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Milk Proteins

Allergy Information

  • This product may contain Peanuts and other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best before: see back of pack.

Produce of

Produced in France

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Brioche Pasquier UK,
  • 8 Garamonde Drive,
  • Wymbush,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK8 8DF.

Net Contents

6 x 38.75g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer brioche rolls (38.75g)Reference intake of an average adult
Energy 1482 kJ574 kJ8400 kJ
-352 kcal136 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 11 g4.4 g70 g
of which Saturates3 g1.2 g20 g
Carbohydrate55 g21 g260 g
of which Sugars25 g9.7 g90 g
Fibre2.8 g1.09 g-
Protein5.9 g2.3 g50 g
Salt1 g0.4 g6 g

