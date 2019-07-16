Pitch Chocolate Brioche Roll 6 Pack

delicious individually wrapped tasty treats
individually wrapped, perfect for lunchboxes
Wheat Flour 28%, Chocolate Flavoured Filling 28% [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Chocolate 4.9% (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Reduced-Fat Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Lactose (Milk), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin), Hazelnuts, Thickener, Maize Starch, Whole Milk Powder, Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Sugar, Leaven 9% (Wheat Flour 5%, Water, Salt), Eggs, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Psyllium Fibre, Emulsifier: Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Thickener: Guar Gum, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Milk Proteins
Store in a cool dry place.Best before: see back of pack.
Produced in France
6 x 38.75g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per brioche rolls (38.75g)
|Reference intake of an average adult
|Energy
|1482 kJ
|574 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|352 kcal
|136 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|11 g
|4.4 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|3 g
|1.2 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|55 g
|21 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|25 g
|9.7 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|2.8 g
|1.09 g
|-
|Protein
|5.9 g
|2.3 g
|50 g
|Salt
|1 g
|0.4 g
|6 g
