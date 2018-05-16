Thai Taste Easy Pad Thai Meal Kit 232G

Product Description
- Pad Thai Kit
- www.ThaiTaste.co.uk/recipes
- Charity
- Thai Taste supports the Duang Prateep Foundation; a truly worthy cause supporting poverty stricken people and vulnerable communities in Thailand.
- For more delicious recipes, visit www.ThaiTaste.co.uk
- The ultimate street food and one of the world's most popular noodle dishes, Pad Thai has complex but balanced flavours. Our authentic Pad Thai Kit is made in Thailand with locally sourced ingredients, including tamarind, shallots, radish and fish sauce. Thai Taste... bringing restaurant quality to your kitchen!
- Ready in 15 mins
- Just add meat or veg
- Real Thai
- No artificial colours, flavourings or preservatives
- No MSG
- Pack size: 232g
Information
Ingredients
Rice Noodles: Rice Flour (90%), Water, Pad Thai Sauce: Sugar, Water, Shallot, Salt, Tamarind Paste, Seasoning Sauce (Soybean, Sugar, Salt, Wheat), Garlic, Radish, Fish Sauce [Anchovy Extract (Fish), Salt], Dried Shrimp (Crustacean), Vinegar, Colour: Plain Caramel, Peanut Mix: Roasted Peanuts (54%), Fried Shallot, Dried Carrot
Allergy Information
- Produced in a facility that also handles Nuts, Shellfish, Sulphites and Sesame Seeds
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, use all ingredients.Not suitable for freezing.
Produce of
Specially manufactured in Thailand
Preparation and Usage
- Try adding Thai Taste Fish Sauce for extra flavour!
- Nutritionals based on contents, not the serving suggestion.
- Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Name and address
- Specially manufactured for:
- Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd.,
- Middlesex,
- UB5 6AG,
- UK.
Return to
- Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd.,
- Middlesex,
- UB5 6AG,
- UK.
Net Contents
232g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1173kJ / 280kcal
|Fat
|1.6g
|- of which saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|59g
|- of which sugars
|17g
|Fibre
|1g
|Protein
|7.4g
|Salt
|2.8g
