Old El Paso Sliced Red Jalapenos 215G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 102 kJ / 24 kcal
Product Description
- Sliced Red Jalapeños
- Old El Paso Beans and Jalapenos add a crunchy texture to your Old El Paso Mexican meal
- Jalapenos will add a hint of spice that will give your meal a real kick!
- Why not try Old El Paso Refried beans in your fajita wrap or burrito to add an extra layer of delicious texture to your Mexican meal!
- Since 1938 Old El Paso™ has been bringing the vibrant flavours of Mexico to your table. Spice up your favourite Mexican meal with our hot and sweet Old El Paso™ Red Jalapeños. Simply scatter onto crunchy Nachos or add into sizzling fajitas for a delicious kick.
- Chilli rating - hot - 3
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 215g
Information
Ingredients
Red Jalapeños Peppers (52%), Water, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within a week.Best before end: see base of jar
Produce of
Made in Mexico
Number of uses
Contains 4 portions
Warnings
- Safety seal button on lid pops up when seal is broken.
Name and address
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
Return to
- We welcome your questions or comments and are happy to provide information or advice on Mexican foods
- Freephone 0800 591 223 (UK)
- 1800 535 115 (ROI)
- www.oldelpaso.co.uk
Drained weight
115g
Net Contents
215g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|1/4 of jar (29g) contains
|%*
|Energy
|102 kJ / 24 kcal
|29 kJ / 7 kcal
|<1%
|Fat
|0.3 g
|0.1 g
|<1%
|of which saturates
|0.0 g
|0.0 g
|0%
|Carbohydrate
|3.4 g
|1.0 g
|<1%
|of which sugars
|1.3 g
|0.4 g
|<1%
|Fibre
|1.4 g
|0.4 g
|-
|Protein
|1.3 g
|0.4 g
|<1%
|Salt
|1.08 g
|0.31 g
|5%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 4 portions
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Safety seal button on lid pops up when seal is broken.
