Tesco Medium Egg Noodles 250G

lovely
prefer these over sharwoods
Just like a brand
No issues with these at all , cook fabulous!!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 554kJ / 131kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Egg (4%), Salt, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Firming Agents (Potassium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Stir Fry
Instructions: Place in boiling water. Remove from heat and leave to stand for 6-7 minutes. Stir frequently to separate the noodles and drain. Add noodles to stir fry and heat for 1 minute. Serve immediately.
Hob
Instructions: Place in boiling water.
Remove from heat and leave to stand for 6-7 minutes.
Stir frequently to separate the noodles and drain.
Serve immediately.
Produced in the U.K.
Use 1 noodle nest per person for a light meal or accompaniment.
Use 2 noodle nests per person for a main meal.
4 Servings
Film. Plastic not currently recycled
250g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|554kJ / 131kcal
|1013kJ / 239kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|0.9g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|25.7g
|47.0g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|4.2g
|Protein
|4.7g
|8.6g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|62g of uncooked noodles weighs approximately 183g when cooked.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|Pack contains 4 servings.
|-
|-
