By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Medium Egg Noodles 250G

5(2)Write a review
Tesco Medium Egg Noodles 250G
£ 1.00
£4.00/kg
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy1013kJ 239kcal
    12%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 554kJ / 131kcal

Product Description

  • Medium egg noodles.
  • A TASTE OF CHINA. Made with British eggs for a firm, tender bite.
  • A TASTE OF CHINA. Made with British eggs for a firm, tender bite.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Egg (4%), Salt, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Firming Agents (Potassium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains gluten and wheat. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Stir Fry
Instructions: Place in boiling water. Remove from heat and leave to stand for 6-7 minutes. Stir frequently to separate the noodles and drain. Add noodles to stir fry and heat for 1 minute. Serve immediately.

Hob
Instructions: Place in boiling water.
Remove from heat and leave to stand for 6-7 minutes.
Stir frequently to separate the noodles and drain.
Serve immediately.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Use 1 noodle nest per person for a light meal or accompaniment.

    Use 2 noodle nests per person for a main meal.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy554kJ / 131kcal1013kJ / 239kcal
Fat0.5g0.9g
Saturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate25.7g47.0g
Sugars0.5g0.9g
Fibre2.3g4.2g
Protein4.7g8.6g
Salt0.2g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
62g of uncooked noodles weighs approximately 183g when cooked.--
When cooked according to instructions.--
Pack contains 4 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

lovely

5 stars

prefer these over sharwoods

Just like a brand

5 stars

No issues with these at all , cook fabulous!!

Usually bought next

Tesco Beansprouts 300G

£ 0.70
£2.34/kg

Tesco Vegetable & Beansprout Stir Fry 320G

£ 1.00
£3.13/kg

Offer

Blue Dragon Chow Mein Stir Fry Sauce 120G

£ 0.70
£0.58/100g

Tesco Prawn Crackers 60G

£ 1.00
£1.67/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here