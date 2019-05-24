Tesco Fine Egg Noodles 250G

Topping Noodles, BUT new packaging required!
Quality of the product goes without saying. Perfect in our stir-fries. Delicious when soaked in hot coconut milk for the requisite 5 minutes then introduced for the last two minutes of cooking. No, my only moan—but it's a big one, is the packaging. Once opened, it's completely impractical. Tesco needs to introduce this dry, brittle product in a SOFT pack, so that any broken dry noodles don't fly across the kitchen when you open the unforgiving plastic pack. Mountain out of a molehill? Don't think so.
Lovely noodles
Go great with a stirfry