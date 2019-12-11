By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Barr Sugar Free Irn-Bru 8X330ml

Barr Sugar Free Irn-Bru 8X330ml
£ 3.50
£0.13/100ml
Each 330ml can contains
  • Energy9kJ 2kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.02g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3kJ/0.7kcal

Product Description

  • Sparkling Low Calorie Flavoured Soft Drink with Sweeteners
  • Visit us at www.irn-bru.co.uk, like us on Facebook or follow on Twitter @irnbru
  • A great IRN-BRU taste with no sugar.
  • BRU'd In Scotland Since 1901 To A Secret Recipe Of 32 Flavours With A Spirit That's As Bold As Its Taste. You Can't Describe It, Because There's Nothing Like It.
  • The Strong Soft Drink
  • An indescribable brand with a phenomenal taste. Throughout the years, IRN-BRU's irreverent and humorous advertising has continued to entertain and refresh fans up and down the country.
  • Contains a source of Phenylalanine.
  • IRN-BRU Sugar Free has no calories and all of the sugar taken out
  • Launched in 1975 and made to the unique IRN-BRU secret recipe
  • Pack size: 2640ml
  • Sugar free

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings (Including Caffeine, Ammonium Ferric Citrate & Quinine), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Aspartame), Preservative (E211), Colours (Sunset Yellow, Ponceau 4R)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See Base of Can

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Number of uses

Each multipack contains 8 x 330ml cans

Warnings

  • Sunset Yellow & Ponceau 4R: May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled Film. Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside

Name and address

  • Freepost RRGU-SERY-RSAK,
  • A.G. Barr p.l.c.,
  • Glasgow,
  • G68 9HD,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

8 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 3kJ/0.7kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 0g
of which sugars 0g
Protein <0.5g
Salt <0.01g
Safety information

Sunset Yellow & Ponceau 4R: May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.

